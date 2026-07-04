Bihar: Healthcare worker stabbed to death in Nalanda

Patna: A 37-year-old healthcare worker was allegedly stabbed to death after being called out of his home in Bihar’s Nalanda district, triggering protests by his family and residents.

The incident occurred in Mudhari village under the Harnaut police station area. The deceased has been identified as Sonu Kumar, a resident of Cheran village, who was employed as a pathology staff member. His killing has once again raised concerns over law and order in the region.

According to the victim’s family, Sonu Kumar received a phone call at around 10:15 p.m. on Friday, asking him to come to the Shivaji Mohalla area. A short while later, a female member of the family received a phone call informing her that Sonu was lying injured by the roadside and had supposedly met with an accident.

Soon afterwards, the family also received a call from the police, prompting them to rush to the spot. On reaching the location, relatives found Sonu lying in a pool of blood with multiple injuries, which they alleged appeared to have been caused by a sharp-edged weapon.

The injured man was first taken to Kalyan Bigha Referral Hospital, where doctors provided initial treatment before referring him to Patna Medical College and Hospital (PMCH) due to the seriousness of his injuries.

According to the family, Sonu Kumar died while undergoing treatment at PMCH on Saturday. Family members said he was the youngest among four siblings.

Following the incident, angry villagers and the victim’s family blocked the Rajouli–Bakhtiyarpur National Highway-20 (NH-20) for nearly two hours, demanding the immediate arrest of those responsible for the killing.

The protest ended after police officials assured the family that a thorough investigation would be conducted and the accused would be arrested.

Confirming the investigation, Nalanda DSP Tarkeshwar Prasad Singh said police have registered a case based on the complaint filed by the victim’s family.

He said investigators are examining the deceased’s mobile phone call records and CCTV footage from the surrounding area to identify the assailants and establish the sequence of events.

“We are investigating the matter by examining mobile phone records and nearby CCTV footage. A case has been registered based on the family’s complaint, and all the perpetrators will be arrested soon,” the DSP said.

Police said further legal action will be taken as the investigation progresses and evidence is gathered.