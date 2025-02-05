Bihar: Massive fire breaks out in Muzaffarpur; two killed, two injured

Patna: A massive fire broke out in a house located in the Housing Board area under the Kanti police station in Muzaffarpur, Bihar, on Tuesday evening.

The fire resulted in killing two people, while a woman and a child sustained minor injuries. Upon receiving the information, the fire brigade and the local police team rushed to the scene.

After hours of rigorous efforts, the fire was brought under control. Local residents played a crucial role in rescuing two individuals trapped inside the house.

Eyewitnesses reported that a strong smell of diesel and petrol was coming from the affected room, raising suspicions about the cause of the fire.

Authorities are investigating the matter to determine whether flammable substances were stored inside the house.

The house was rented by Mithlesh Kumar, a resident of Nariyal, Motipur police station area. He worked at a petrol pump and lived in the house with his wife and child.

Mithlesh Kumar and his sister-in-law lost their lives in this fire tragedy while his wife and child suffered minor injuries.

The house belongs to Jitendra Shahi, a teacher by profession and a resident of Veerpur, Kanti.

DSP Abhishek Anand confirmed that upon receiving the incident report, the Kanti police station chief, along with police personnel, reached the spot and helped bring the fire under control.

“To determine the exact cause of the fire, a Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) team has been called in for a scientific investigation. Two persons were charred to death while two others were injured in this mishap,” Anand said.