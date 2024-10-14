Bihar: Railway Police in Muzaffarpur seize cocaine valued at Rs 12 crore

Patna: The Government Railway Police (GRP) in Muzaffarpur arrested a coach attendant of the Maurya Express after discovering cocaine and liquor in his possession, an official said on Sunday.

An official said that the arrest occurred when the 15027 Maurya Express arrived at platform number 2 in Muzaffarpur at around 8:30 am.

“We have a specific tip-off about liquor being smuggled in the train. Accordingly, the police personnel conducted the check. While checking at the A1 Air Condition coach, police officers became suspicious of the bed-roll attendant, who appeared nervous and attempted to hide a bag. Upon investigation, the police recovered the bag, leading to the attendant’s arrest,” said SHO of GRP Muzaffarpur.

He identified the accused as Dhananjay Kumar, a 28-year-old coach attendant of the Maurya Express, after discovering 1.048 kg of a suspicious white powder, 4 tetra pack liquor containing 180 ml each, a Nokia keypad mobile phone, and an identity card from his possession.

“The items were found in a bag he attempted to hide during the checking of the train that arrived at Muzaffarpur station on October 10,” Kumar said.

Dhananjay Kumar, a resident of Barsi Dhangaon village in Bhojpur district, confessed during interrogation that he received the bag from a person at Jharsuguda railway station in Odisha, with instructions to deliver it to a man named Anurag Kumar at Deoria railway station in Uttar Pradesh.

“Initially, we were not sure about the nature of the substance found in the bag and the details about the case were not immediately disclosed. Hence, we have sent the substance to a Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) for testing which confirms that it was cocaine,” the SHO said.

The seized substance is valued at approximately valued at ₹12 crore in the international market. The investigation is ongoing to uncover further details.

Following the arrest, he was booked under relevant sections of the NDPS and Liquor Prohibition Act and produced in Railway Court Hajipur, which remanded him to judicial custody.