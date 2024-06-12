Bishop Francis Serrao Inugurates Udupi Diocesan Audio Visual Studio ‘Anuswara’

Udupi: The Udupi Diocese inaugurated a state-of-the-art audio-visual studio ‘Anuswara’ with all modern facilities and equipment for high-quality video and audio recording on June 12 at Anugraha Pastrol Center Kakkunje.

Rev Dr Francis Serrao Bishop of Shivamogga Diocese inaugurated the studio by unveiling the plaq. At the same time, Rev Dr Gerald Isaac Lobo Bishop of Udupi Diocese blessed the studio with a prayer and sprinkled Holy Water.

During the speech, Bishop Gerald Lobo emphasized the importance of the media world. Communication helps to spread knowledge and information among people. The studio will be available to all religious congregations, parishes, and schools for their spiritual and social programmes. Bishop Gerald thanked all those who have been involved in launching this studio.

Bishop felicitated Fr Sudeep Paul Director of Sandesha Foundation Mangaluru, Fr Alwyn Editor of Uzvaad fortnightly and Joe D’Souza sound engineer who helped to establish the Studio.

The Anuswara Studios is completely equipped with new and updated technology like Audio recording, video recording, mixing, editing, and other relevant technology.

Mosgr Ferdinand Gonsalves Vicar General, Rev Dr Roshan D’Souza Chancellor, Fr Denis D’Sa Public Relations officer of Diocese, Fr Vincent Crasta Director of Anugraha, Deans of the Denary, parish priests were present on the occasion.