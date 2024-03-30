Bishop Francis Serrao SJ leads Good Friday Service at Sacred Heart Cathedral, Shivamogga

Shivamogga: Good Friday was celebrated with all devotion at the Sacred Heart Cathedral, Shivamogga on March 29th from 3 to 6 pm.

At 3 pm, the Way of the Cross was led by Fr Pius D’Souza and Fr Lawrence D’Souza.

At 5 pm Most Rev. Dr Francis Serrao SJ, Bishop of the Diocese of Shimoga led the Good Friday ceremony in the Sacred Heart Cathedral, Shivamogga. The Word of God & Passion reading, General Prayers, Adoration of the Cross, and the Holy Communion were the main part of the ceremony.

Fr Eugine Lobo SJ, Fr Pius D’Souza, Fr Antony D’Souza, Fr Suresh OCD, Fr Vinod SJ, Fr Lawrence D’Souza, and Fr Stany D’Souza took part in the ceremony. Deacon Jason served during the Mass. Bro Abhilash was present.

A large number of the Faithful took part in the Good Friday ceremony.