Bishop Francis Serrao SJ led the Maundy Thursday Celebrations at Sacred Heart Cathedral, Shivamogga

Shivamogga: Easter Triduum began on March 28th with a Maundy Thursday celebration at Sacred Heart Cathedral, Shivamogga. At 6 pm Most Rev. Dr Francis Serrao SJ, Bishop of the Diocese of Shimoga led the Maundy Thursday ceremony with a Solemn Eucharistic celebration.

Rev. Fr Pius D’Souza, Youth Director Preached a meaningful homily. He spoke on the institution of Priesthood, the Institution of the Eucharist and the Call to serve. After the homily, Bishop Francis Serrao SJ led the washing of the feet ceremony.

Rev. Fr Lawrence D’Souza conducted the Adoration. Very Rev. Fr Stany D’Souza the Dean of Carmel Deanery thanked the Bishop and all the Concelebrants.

Fr Eugine Lobo SJ, Fr Antony D’Souza, Fr Suresh OCD, Fr Vinod SJ, Fr Lawrence D’Souza and Fr Stany D’Souza were the concelebrants. Deacon Jason served during the Mass. Bro Abhilash was also present.

A large number of Faithful took part in the Maundy Thursday ceremony.



