Father Muller Celebrates Feast of St Gerard Majella

Mangaluru: The Obstetrics and Gynecology Department in collaboration with Nursing Service Department of Father Muller Medical College Hospital and Father Muller college of nursing celebrated the feast of St Gerard Majella, the patron saint of happy child birth, antenatal women and postnatal mothers on 17th, October 2023 at the Hospital Conference Hall.

The celebration commenced with a solemn Mass at 5.45 am in the Hospital mini Chapel, followed by a programme at 8.30 am.

The programme began by invoking the blessings of the Almighty through a prayer song by Ms Clarita Lobo Pearl and team.

Dr Prajna Kumari, Assistant professor, Obstetrics and Gynaecology Department extended a cordial welcome to the gathering. Mrs Helen Lobo, Nursing Superintendent, FMMCH extended a floral welcome to Sr Lucy Rodrigues, Chief guest. This was followed by the lighting of the lamp by the dignitaries and garlanding of St Gerard’s portrait which marked the beginning of the ceremony.

Dr Deepa Kanagal, Head of Obstetrics and Gynaecology Department, gave a brief introduction of the chief guest. Speaking on the occasion, Chief Guest Sr Lucy Rodrigues, Nirmala Hospital Ullala, Mangaluru, said, “Today we are celebrating the feast of St Gerard Majella, a feast of our own saint”. She also stressed on the miracles she encountered through Saint Gerard during her practice. She also said that God gives whatever we ask in prayer with faith. We must enormously thank St Gerard for all the favours he has bestowed on us.

Rev Fr Richard Aloysius Coelho, Director, Father Muller Charitable Institutions offered a memento to the chief guest Sr Lucy Rodrigues, Nirmala Hospital Ullala, Mangaluru as a mark of gratitude on the occasion.

Presiding over the ceremony, Rev Fr Richard Aloysius Coelho, Director, Father Muller Charitable Institutions, said, “St Gerard’s feast is celebrated every year. Our spiritual feelings are evoked and we are all called to raise our hearts and minds to God almighty who is our benevolent father who works miracles through various people and we call them saints, God works miracles through the instrumentality of human beings through doctors, nurses and paramedics”. He remembered and appreciated the contributions of Sr Lucy Rodrigues to this institution. He thanked all the staff of obstetrics and gynaecology department for their service to expectant mothers.

As a part of the festal celebrations, the department had organized various activities for the antenatal and postnatal mothers of the OBG ward and prizes were distributed to the winners by Rev Fr George Jeevan Sequeira, Administrator, FMMCH, Sr Lucy Rodrigues, the chief guest and Rev Sr Dhanya Devasia, Chief Nursing Officer. All the antenatal and postnatal mothers admitted in the OBG wards of FMMCH participated in the programme.

Rev Fr George Jeevan Sequeira, Administrator, FMMCH, Fr Nelson Pais and Fr Rohan Dias, Assistant Administrators, Dr Antony Sylvan Dsouza, Dean, FMMC, Unit heads of OBG department, Mrs Jyothi Pinto, HR Manager, Sr Jacintha Dsouza, Principal, FMCON & FMSON, Sr Dhanya Devasia, Chief Nursing Officer, Nursing superintendent, Assistant nursing superintendents, ward incharges, antenatal staffs were present for the occasion.

Mrs Ramyashree, Assistant professor, FMCON rendered the vote of thanks. Ms Preetha Dsouza, 1st yr M.sc Nursing student, compered the programme.



