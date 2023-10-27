Land Trades: Stepping into 32nd year with New Vision for Futuristic Living!

Land Trades: Stepping into 32nd year with a new vision for futuristic living!

Real estate is one of the most challenging sectors of the economy. Leadership in the real estate sector calls for extraordinary tenacity, adaptability, reliability and vision for growth. These are the qualities that have enabled Land Trades Builders and Developers to emerge as one of Mangaluru’s exemplary success stories. Founded on this day three decades ago—October 28, 1992, by K Shrinath Hebbar, a young entrepreneur, the firm is today stepping into its 32nd year with an exciting array of high-class apartment projects that are destined to be the cynosure of all eyes.

The firm is determined to bring home the best global lifestyle with futuristic technology-based smart features and facilities. The three new skyscraper projects Altura at Bendoorwell, Shivabagh at Kadri and Pristine at Chilimbi offer dream facilities and luxuries on par with the best in the world. Says K. Shrinath Hebbar, the proprietor of Land Trades, “Today we live in exciting times when technology is revolutionizing the world. All our new projects are at the forefront in integrating the most modern futuristic technologies to enable the residents to enjoy more luxury, comfort, safety and security.”

Since venturing into apartment construction in 2007, the ISO 9001:2015 certified firm has completed 41 projects in various segments, like skyscrapers, premium and budget apartments as well as commercial spaces. This adds up to 3,000+ customers and a combined built-up area of 42.52 lakh sq. ft. Another 11.70 lakh sq. ft. of combined built-up area is presently under construction in various projects. The firm’s prestigious project Solitaire with 32 floors, situated at Chilimbi, is among the most eye-catching landmarks in the city. Its other reputed residential projects are Maurishka Palace at Kadri Kambla, Sai Grandeur on Jail Road, Atlantis at Bendorewell, and Milestone25, a commercial property at Collector’s Gate, Balmatta.

A String of ‘First’s

With humble beginnings as a real estate consultancy firm, the firm’s steady rise in stature is backed by a string of ‘first’s to its credit.

The first and only property developer to simultaneously offer three premium quality skyscraper projects in the city – Altura at Bendoorwell and Shivabagh at Kadri with 32 storeys each, and Pristine at Chilimbi with 37 floors.

The first and only property developer in the city to enjoy DA2 grading from CRISIL.

The first property developer in the city to be audited for Star Ratings for its projects from CRISIL – Solitaire (7 Stars), Maurishka Palace (7 Stars), Sai Grandeur (7 Stars), Ourania (7 Stars) and Atlantis (6 Stars).

One of the first firms in the city to maintain complete transparency in all its dealings and deliver 100% clean title deeds. Buying a house from Land Trades is a hassle-free experience as every home comes with a completion certificate and no legal issues.

The first and only property developer to adopt test certification of all input materials as SOP. All back-end systems are aligned to meet the highest construction industry parameters.

One of the first builders of the city to offer futuristic lifestyle apartments packed with opulent luxuries and modern smart technologies.

From Layouts to Luxury Apartments

Land Trades began as a consultancy firm for buying and selling properties. Later, as the city began to expand outwards, the firm was quick to spot an opportunity to develop housing layouts. Beginning with its first project at Jeppu Bappal in 1993, it earned an impeccable reputation for developing full-fledged layouts with all the required facilities that perfectly met the needs of the middle class. Land Trades has so far successfully completed over 25 housing layouts, both large and medium scale.

Following the trend towards apartment living in the first decade of the 21st century, Land Trades ventured into the luxury apartment market with the launch of its first project, Astoria, in 2007. This was followed by many premium residential projects offering excellent features and facilities. The successful projects include Danube at Balmatta, Insignia at Valencia, Lenhil Ferns at Kadri Mallikatta, Adonia at Kadri Alavres Road, Pushkar at Car Street Sai Prem at Mannagudda and many more. The firm has also employed its expertise to create budget-friendly projects such as Habitat One54 at Derebail, making better-quality living affordable to the urban middle class.

Lifestyle Apartments

During the last decade, Mangaloreans have shown a distinct preference for a luxurious lifestyle, on par with the city’s status as a smart city. Responding to the emerging trend, Land Trades began to develop high-concept lifestyle apartments that feature a 5-star ambience within the safe confines of an apartment complex. This gave birth to its ultra-modern skyscraper projects like Solitaire, Altura, Shivabagh and Pristine, which offer resort-like facilities with a clubhouse, a variety of indoor and outdoor recreational and wellness facilities like an infinity swimming pool, gymnasium, sauna, and Jacuzzi, a yoga and meditation room, indoor games and outdoor sports, children’s play areas, and more. With facilities like these, customers can enjoy the high-concept lifestyle that they are accustomed to abroad and in the metros.

Customer Delight

Land Trades enjoys a wide spectrum of clients spread across the social spectrum. Apart from domestic buyers, the firm is especially patronised by NRI customers, professionals and corporate houses. The premium positioning of the firm and its good customer satisfaction track record ensures repeat purchases and good references from existing residents. The firm has an impeccable track record of perfect documentation, with all projects bearing clear title deeds and occupancy certificates on project completion, making homeownership a hassle-free experience for customers.

Green Policy

Land Trades projects provide excellent green cover, with adequate land area being demarcated for greenery and recreational facilities. This abundant landscape is thoughtfully utilised for beautiful landscaping and for developing value-added common facilities, sports courts, jogging tracks, and a children’s park. An eco-friendly lifestyle is ensured through rainwater harvesting, a dedicated sewage treatment plant, on-site waste segregation, and waste treatment units. The building designs also fully conform to Vastu.

Optimum Quality – CRISIL ‘DA2’ Real Estate Developer Rating

Land Trades is an ISO 9001:2015 firm enjoying a ‘DA2’ Real Estate Developer Rating from CRISIL. Known for the timely completion of its projects, the firm has a foolproof multilayered quality delivery process in place. The company assigns the construction work only to A-grade contractors such as MFAR Constructions, who have the requisite experience and expertise in executing mega projects. Land Trades was the first and only property developer in Mangalore to seek third-party quality authentication for its completed projects from reputed international bodies like CRISIL.

Land Trades’ Projects

PRISTINE – A 37-storey skyscraper project situated at Chilimbi. It comprises 102 3BHK and 4BHK apartments offering a spectacular view of the Arabian Sea.

SHIVABAGH – A 32-story skyscraper project in Kadri-Shivabagh with 142 3BHK, 4BHK, 5BHK apartments and 6BHK duplexes with a spectacular view of the Arabian Sea.

ALTURA – A 32-storey skyscraper project situated at Bendorewell. It comprises 114 3BHK and 4BHK apartments offering a spectacular view of the Arabian Sea.

SOLITAIRE (Ready to Occupy) – A 32-story skyscraper situated on Hat Hill with 143 spacious apartments overlooking the Arabian Sea. Only a few 2BHK apartments are available in this completed project.

NAKSHATRA (Ready to Occupy) – Only two 2BHK apartments are available in this premium project situated in the peaceful locality of Mannagudda.

ADIRA – Located near Urva Marigudi Temple Road, with 3BHK apartments, which is due for completion soon.

KAMAT GARDENS: A fully developed housing layout at Mastikatte, Ullal with 16 house sites. Only a few plots of 5.30 cents are available.

VIKRAM (Commercial) – Situated near PVS Junction, it is the perfect place for premium outlets like showrooms, shops, boutiques and consultant chambers.

New residential and commercial projects coming soon at Vas Lane, Kudroli-Alake, Kadri and Yeyyadi.

