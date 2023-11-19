MLA Vedavyas Kamath Inaugurates Land Trades 42nd Project ‘Adira’

Mangaluru: The MLA of Mangalore South Constituency Vedavyas Kamath inaugurated Land Trades, 42nd completed project ‘Adira’, near Urva Shree Mariyamma Temple Road here, on November 19.

The programme began with an invocation. Chairman of Land Trades Builders & Developers, K Shrinath Hebbar welcomed the gathering.

Land Trades Adira is situated on 27 cents of prime land near Urva Shree Mariyamma Temple Road. ‘Adira’ features a ground+four-storey residential development with 16 exclusive 3BHK apartments, ranging in floor areas from 1695 to 1845 Sq. Ft. The ground floor’s road-facing section hosts commercial space, ensuring a clear demarcation between residential and commercial areas for maximum privacy and security. Adira embodies Land Trades’ commitment to quality with meticulously planned and elegantly styled apartments, each equipped with top-of-the-line materials. The project is Vastu compliant, offering residents comfort, security and peace.

Adira’s common facilities include two lifts, covered parking with e-vehicle charging points (on request), a Visitor’s Lounge and a covered Community Hall on the rooftop. Additional amenities encompass CCTV security cameras, intercom phones in all apartments, continuous water supply, reticulated gas connection and 100% DG power backup. The building incorporates a Children’s Play area, rainwater harvesting, solar-powered hot water supply, on-site waste segregation, and a sewage treatment plant.

Addressing the gathering MLA of Mangalore South Constituency, Vedavyas Kamath said, “Land Trades has successfully completed 43 lakh square feet of construction in its 41 completed projects. Hebbar has contributed a lot for the development of Mangalore City through his projects. Every human being has a desire to own his/her house and before buying they check the Vastu for peaceful living. All the projects of Land Trades are Vastu compliance and people like to buy their apartments. I congratulate Srinath Hebbar and team for completing the 42nd project which is located near the Mariyamma Temple Road Urwa”.

Vedavyas Kamath also highlighted Mangalore’s growth and how the city has the best modes of transportation and further assured that there are upcoming projects in the pipeline to make Mangalore one of the highest growing cities.

Sudheer Shetty speaking on the occasion highlighted that K. Shrinath Hebbar is known for his on time hand over of projects to his customers; further Hebbar is one of the few developers who not only inaugurates the foundation stone laying activities but also graces the completion activities of his projects.

The event was also graced by Sudheer Shetty Kannur (Mayor Mangalore city corporation), Harish Kumar (MLC), Ganesh Kulal (corporator of Derebail), Ravichandran (General Manager, Karnataka Bank)

The Mayor also highlighted that a large screen has been installed in front of the Lalbagh corporation for the citizens to enjoy the momentous World Cup final today.