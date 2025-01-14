Bishop Henry D’Souza releases ‘Moggu’, the Shimoga Diocesan Youth Magazine, at 29th ICYM Regional Council meeting in Mangalore

Mangalore: The Most Rev. Dr. Henry D’Souza, Chairman of the Karnataka Regional Youth Commission and Bishop of the Diocese of Bellary, officially released the second edition of the diocesan youth magazine, “Moggu,” at the 29th ICYM Council held at the diocesan pastoral center in Bajjodi, Mangalore. This edition, published by the Yuvamitra Diocese of Shimoga, features articles and testimonials from young people, along with details of the Year of Youth 2024 programs. Its purpose is to inspire parish youth groups by showcasing successful youth activities.

Book was released in the presence of Regional Youth Director Rev. Fr. Lourduraj, Pastoral Centre Director Rev. Fr. Santhosh Rodrigues, Diocesan Youth Director of the Diocese of Mangalore Rev. Fr. Ashwin Cardoza, Regional Youth Lady Animator Sr. Molly, ICYM President Ms. Vileena Gonsalves, and ICYM President of the Diocese of Mangalore Mr. Winston Sequeira. Diocesan Youth Director Rev. Fr Franklin D’Souza, Diocesan Youth Lady Animator Rev. Sr. Treesa Lidiya, Diocesan Youth President Mr. Suhas Martin, and Diocesan Youth Secretary Ms. Lenny D’Sa.

Most Rev. Dr. Francis Serrao, S.J., Bishop of the Diocese of Shimoga, declared 2024 the “Year of Youth”. Under the leadership of the then-director, Rev. Fr. Pius D’Souza, specific plans were drawn for each month. In June 2024, Rev. Fr. Franklin D’Souza took over as Youth Director. He continued the Year of Youth plan together with DEXCO.

On December 15, 2024, at 2:30 p.m., Bishop Francis Serrao, S.J., formally closed the Year of Youth with a Holy Eucharist celebration at Sacred Heart Cathedral, Shivamogga.



