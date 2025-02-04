Bishops in India Urge the Faithful to Embrace the Synodal Path

Bhubaneswar,(CCBI): The Bishops of India, gathered for the 36th Plenary Assembly of the Conference of Catholic Bishops of India (CCBI) in Bhubaneswar, have issued a letter of gratitude to the People of God, reaffirming their commitment to a Synodal Church.

In their Letter to the People of God in India, the Bishops emphasized the Church’s mission of Communion, Participation and Mission, as they discern new pathways for the future. Drawing insights from the CCBI’s National Synthesis (2022), the FABC Bangkok 50 Document (2023) and the Pastoral Plan – Mission 2033 (2024), they engaged in deep prayer and reflection, guided by the Holy Spirit.

The letter highlights key pastoral priorities, including faith formation, youth and family, social justice, gender equality, digital evangelization, ecological responsibility, and interfaith dialogue. The Bishops pledged to foster a synodal approach at all levels of decision-making, ensuring that parish and diocesan councils follow the path of prayerful listening and discernment.

As the Church in India prepares for the Jubilee Year 2025, the Bishops called on all Catholics to embrace Synodality as a way of life, journeying together as Pilgrims of Hope. Expressing gratitude for the active participation of the faithful, they urged continued engagement in shaping the Church’s mission. Invoking the intercession of Mary, Mother of the Church, they sought God’s blessings on this synodal journey.

The letter, jointly signed by Cardinal Filipe Neri Ferrão, President of the CCBI; Archbishop George Antonysamy, former Vice President of the CCBI; and Archbishop Anil Couto, former Secretary General of the CCBI, underscores the Bishops’ unwavering commitment to a Synodal Church in India.