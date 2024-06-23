BJP activist’s body with multiple injuries found in Bengal’s Birbhum

Kolkata: Tension prevailed in the Birbhum district of West Bengal on Sunday after the body of a local BJP activist with multiple injuries was found on the railway tracks between Nalhati and Chatra railway station.

The deceased activist has been identified as Pradip Mal, a resident of Paikpara village under Nalhati Police station and a Toto-driver by profession. His family members have informed the local police that the deceased person went out of his residence early in the morning without telling anyone where he was going.

As hours passed and he did not return, the family members started searching for him and finally his body was recovered from the railway tracks. His body has been sent for post-mortem while the police have started the investigation.

The local police said that there is a possibility of his death after being hit by the passing train however BJP’s Birbhum district president Dhruba Saha has demanded a proper investigation.

“There was tension in the area where he lived before the Lok Sabha polls. He was a very active and dedicated party worker. I heard that the local Trinamool Congress leadership is trying the spread information that the death was a result of suicide. I am demanding a thorough investigation in the case,” Saha said.