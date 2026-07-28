BJP demands CBI probe into KPSC irregularities; urges UPSC-style transparent recruitment system

Bengaluru: BJP supporting the protest by students and job aspirants against the Karnataka government over the alleged recruitment irregularities, demanded the handing over of the case against the Karnataka Public Service Commission (KPSC) to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI).

BJP State President and MLA, B.Y. Vijayendra, on Tuesday criticised the state government while participating in a protest organised by various job aspirants, including KPSC candidates, at Freedom Park in Bengaluru.

Addressing the gathering, he urged the state government to introduce a transparent, technology-driven, corruption-free recruitment system on the lines of the UPSC right from the examination stage to the declaration of results.

Vijayendra alleged that serious irregularities have surfaced in recent KPSC recruitment, particularly in the recruitment of 400 Veterinary Officers and claimed there are allegations that bribes ranging from Rs 80 lakh to Rs 90 lakh were demanded for each post, shocking the people of the state.

Vijayendra demanded that the Chief Minister and the state government clarify who received the money and who is behind the alleged scam.

Vijayendra said the state government has completely failed to ensure transparency in KPSC recruitment. He demanded that all recruitment irregularities, including those in KPSC, be immediately handed over to the CBI for a comprehensive enquiry and that strict action be taken against those found guilty.

He alleged that the government’s failure to address irregularities in government recruitment, corruption in the KPSC, and the non-filling of lakhs of vacant government posts has pushed the future of Karnataka’s youth into uncertainty.

Vijayendra claimed that for several years, large-scale irregularities have taken place in recruitment processes conducted by KPSC, including FDA and other examinations. According to him, a system has emerged where ineligible candidates allegedly secure government jobs by paying money, depriving deserving candidates of their rightful opportunities and eroding public trust in the recruitment process.

Vijayendra strongly condemned the government’s failure to conduct recruitment for teachers in Physical Education, Music, Kannada, Science, Hindi, and several other subjects, as well as The Department of School Education. “Karnataka, anticipates a large-scale recruitment drive for Graduate Primary School Teachers (GPSTR) recruitment, for the past 15–20 years,” he noted.

He said that thousands of teaching posts remain vacant, particularly in Kalyana Karnataka, reflecting the government’s neglect of the education sector.

He stated that thousands of candidates holding qualifications such as Biotechnology, Fine Arts, Physical Education, B.Com., and B.Ed. have been waiting for employment for years. While the BJP has consistently supported their struggle, he alleged that the government has failed to take any meaningful steps to resolve their issues.

Vijayendra pointed out that Congress leaders themselves had earlier informed the government that nearly 35,000 teaching posts remain vacant in the Kalyana Karnataka region. Yet, the government has not initiated the recruitment process, which he said reflects its lack of political will.

He also said that visually impaired music teachers and several other candidates with disabilities have been protesting for recruitment for years. Even after 15–20 years, they have not received justice, which he described as a clear example of the government’s administrative failure.

He said lakhs of young aspirants are waiting for government jobs for years and are gradually crossing the maximum age limit, putting their careers and futures at risk. He held the government responsible for protecting their interests.

Vijayendra assured that the BJP’s fight would not be limited to protests. He said the party would continue to raise the issue in both the Legislative Assembly and Legislative Council until the government provides satisfactory answers and justice to job aspirants.

Concluding his speech, Vijayendra said that all BJP legislators and leaders would continue to stand united as the voice of every job aspirant, student, and deserving candidate in Karnataka. He affirmed that the BJP would continue its struggle until justice is delivered to the youth.