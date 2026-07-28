CM, Dy CM hail achievement of Karnataka’s K.S. Shilpa winning Commonwealth Games Bronze medal

Bengaluru: Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar and Deputy Chief Minister G. Parameshwara on Tuesday congratulated Karnataka para-athlete K.S. Shilpa for winning the bronze medal in the Women’s F57 Shot Put event at the 2026 Commonwealth Games in Glasgow, Scotland.

Shilpa secured the bronze medal with a throw of 7.26 metres, bringing laurels to Karnataka and adding to India’s medal tally at the international sporting event.

Congratulating the athlete, Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar described her achievement as a proud moment for both Karnataka and the nation.

“Heartiest congratulations to Karnataka’s own Shilpa K. Shyla on winning the bronze medal in the Women’s F57 Shot Put at the 2026 Commonwealth Games. Your remarkable achievement is a proud moment for Karnataka and the nation. Your determination, resilience and unwavering spirit will inspire countless young athletes to dream big and strive for excellence,” the Chief Minister said in a statement.

He also wished her continued success and many more accolades for India in the future.

G. Parameshwara serves as the Deputy Chief Minister of Karnataka, holding the Revenue and Sports portfolios, echoed similar sentiments and lauded Shilpa’s determination and perseverance. He said he had spoken to the athlete last week and wished her success ahead of the Games.

“Knowing her talent, determination and sporting achievements, I was confident that she would return with a medal. I am delighted that she has made that confidence come true,” Parameshwara said.

The Deputy Chief Minister added that Shilpa’s achievement would inspire aspiring athletes across the State to overcome challenges and pursue excellence in sports.

“Our government will always stand by her and extend every possible support to help her achieve greater heights in her sporting career,” he said.

Shilpa’s bronze medal victory has been widely celebrated in Karnataka, with political leaders and sports enthusiasts hailing her accomplishment as a testament to the growing prominence of para sports in the country.

It can be noted that the Karnataka athlete earned her place in the Indian team after winning a bronze medal at the Fazza International World Para Athletics Championships earlier this year. She participated at the Glasgow after also winning gold at the World Para Athletics Grand Prix in New Delhi.

Born in Kanchigara Koppalu village in Mysuru district, Karnataka, Shilpa comes from a farmer’s family. When she was just four years old, a road accident changed her life. While returning home after buying an ice cream, she was hit by a speeding lorry and lost her left leg. Despite the hardships, her parents continued to support her.

She later moved to Mysuru for her post-graduation and worked as a teacher. Shilpa decided to switch to para athletics and had success quickly. She won silver and bronze medals at an international tournament in Thailand in 2024. In 2025, she won the gold medal at the World Para Athletics Grand Prix in New Delhi. Earlier this year, she won a bronze medal at the Fazza International World Para Athletics Championships in Dubai, which helped her qualify for the 2026 Commonwealth Games.



