BJP expels MLA Basanagouda Patil Yatnal for 6 years over ‘anti-party’ remarks

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Wednesday, March 26, has expelled Basanagouda Patil Yatnal, Karnataka MLA from Vijayapura, for six years over ‘anti-party’ remarks.

Basanagouda Patil Yatnal has been expelled with immediate effect from the primary membership of the party.

Basanagouda Patil Yatnal was informed of the party’s decision to expel him for six years in a letter from BJP’s Central Disciplinary Committee secretary Om Pathak.

The letter read: “Central Disciplinary Committee of the party has considered your response to the show cause notice dated 10th February 2025 and has taken serious note of your repeated violations of the party discipline, despite your assurances of good behavior and conduct in response to earlier show cause notices.”

“It has accordingly been decided to expel you for a period of 6 [six] years with immediate effect from the primary membership of the party and you stand removed from any party position that you may held until now.”