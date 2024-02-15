BJP fields Cong rebel Harsh Mahajan against Singhvi for Himachal RS seat

Chandigarh: The opposition BJP in Himachal Pradesh on Thursday fielded former Congress minister Harsh Mahajan as its candidate for the lone Rajya Sabha seat against Congress nominated Abhishek Manu Singhvi.

Both Mahajan and Singhvi filed their nomination papers.

In the run-up to the assembly elections in 2022, Mahajan after breaking off half a century old ties with the Congress joined the BJP in Delhi where he was welcomed by party president J.P. Nadda.

The biennial elections to fill 56 seats of Rajya Sabha will be held on February 27.

The last date for filing of nominations was February 15.

In the 68-member house, the Congress has an absolute majority of 40 seats — six over than the half-way mark.

The BJP has a strength of 25 legislators.

There are three Independent legislators, comprising two BJP rebels and one Congress.