BJP Gives 24-hour deadline for Raghupathi Bhat to exit MLC polls or face disciplinary action

Udupi: The General Secretary of BJP’s Karnataka unit V. Sunil Kumar said on May 23 that the party will take disciplinary action against former Udupi MLA K. Raghupathi Bhat if he does not retire from the Legislative Council elections from South West Graduates’ constituency within 24 hours.

The BJP has nominated Dhananjaya Sarji, a doctor from Shivamogga, while Bhat, a three-term MLA, is contesting as a rebel in the elections.

Speaking to mediapersons in Udupi, Kumar, the MLA of Karkala, said that it will be inevitable for the party to take disciplinary action against Bhat if he does not retire.

Kumar said that the party is hopeful that Bhat will retire. “The party will take disciplinary action against whoever contests against the official candidate of the BJP irrespective of who the person is. Action will be taken against those who embarrass the party and those who indulge in anti-party activities,” he said.

Kumar said that the party will make all efforts to ensure the victory of its official candidate in the elections.