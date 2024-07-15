BJP instigates people; spreads lies against Congress, Gandhi family: Pawan Khera

New Delhi: Pawan Khera, Chairman of Media & Publicity Department of Congress, on Monday, criticised BJP for “instigating” people against his party and said that “cheap politics” should not be played over security of leaders.

“Cheap politics should not be played on the issue of security of leaders,” the Congress national spokesperson said in a post on X.

Highlighting the attacks on former leaders of the country, Khera said: “The Congress party lost Mahatma ji to Right Wing terrorists. We lost two Prime Ministers at the hands of terrorists. We lost our entire Chattisgarh leadership to Left Wing terrorists under the watch of the BJP govt.”

Citing a report from a leading news portal, the Congress leader accused BJP of spreading “vitriolic lies” against former Prime Ministers Jawaharlal Nehru and Indira Gandhi and the entire Gandhi family.

“Prime Minister Modi and entire BJP have been instigating people against the leadership of the Congress party by spreading vitriolic lies against Nehru ji, Indira ji and the entire family. He also mysteriously withdrew their SPG security,” Khera wrote.

Earlier on Sunday, BJP’s IT head Amit Malviya took to his X and accused the Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi, of encouraging and justifying violence against Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

“Third-time fail Rahul Gandhi has often encouraged and justified violence against Prime Minister Modi, who he has lost election to several times now. How can India ever forget how Punjab Police, then under the Congress, deliberately compromised PM’s security, when his convoy was left stranded on a flyover,” Malviya wrote in response to Rahul Gandhi condemning the attack on former US President Donald Trump.