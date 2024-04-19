BJP is threatening K’taka govt on Guv rule: Shivakumar



Bengaluru: Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar on Friday said that the BJP is threatening the state government and is conveying to the voters that the state will be placed under the Governor’s rule due to the alleged deterioration in law and order.

“What is Leader of the Opposition (LoP) R. Ashoka trying to do confidentially? They (BJP) are claiming that they will place Karnataka under Governor by enacting a drama. No matter how they project it, this can’t be done here,” the Deputy Chief Minister told media person.

He said that the BJP is threatening the Congress leaders by claiming that there is no law and order in the state. “Karnataka state has the best law and order in the country,” the Deputy Chief Minister said.

Karnataka BJP has criticised the state government over the alleged deteriorating law and order claiming that a spate of criminal incidents have occurred across the state in the last 48 hours.

Karnataka BJP has questioned the Congress government about how many more Hindu lives it wants to sacrifice for the sake of appeasement politics.

“The objective of governance is autocracy. The law and order has disappeared in the state. It has become the guiding principle of the Congress government. Mr. CM Siddaramaiah, as a result of your appeasement politics, one Fayaz had stabbed Neha Hiremath to death at the BVB College in Hubballi. You must answer for how many more Hindu lives you want to sacrifice for appeasement politics?” the BJP asked.



