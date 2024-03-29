BJP-JD (S) coordination meeting held in B’luru



Bengaluru: The BJP and JD-S parties held a coordination meeting on Friday at a private hotel in Bengaluru and resolved to face the Parliamentary election unitedly with the goal of winning all 28 seats in Karnataka.

The coordination committee meeting was attended by former Prime Minister H.D. Deve Gowda, former Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa, Karnataka BJP Election In-charge Radha Mohan Das, former Chief Minister and JD-S State President H.D. Kumaraswamy, and Leader of the Opposition R. Ashoka.

“The blessings of former Prime Minister H.D. Deve Gowda has brought great strength to the alliance. This meeting should have been held long ago. After the meeting, we are confident of achieving great results in the Lok Sabha election,” Vijayendra told media persons.

He said that earlier, there was an alliance with JD-S, however, due to ideological differences, former Prime Minister Deve Gowda did not give his consent to the alliance with BJP at that time.

“In view of making Prime Minister Narendra Modi the Prime Minister for the third time, former Prime Minister Deve Gowda has blessed us,” Vijayendra said.

He said that the people have taken the BJP and JD-S alliance seriously as Kumaraswamy has taken up tours and campaigns despite health issues.

He said that the message of unity by Deve Gowda has brought new strength and spirit to the workers of BJP and JD-S across the state.

“He has given the message that workers should forget that they are either BJP or JD-S members but are working for Prime Minister Narendra Modi,” he said.



