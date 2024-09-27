BJP Lacks Moral Ground to Demand CM Siddaramaiah’s Resignation: KPCC Chief Manjunath Bhandari

Mangaluru: Manjunath Bhandari, KPCC President and Legislative Council member criticized the BJP, saying they lack the moral ground to demand CM Siddaramaiah’s resignation. He questioned the BJP’s actions during their tenure and asked them to investigate the allegations against their leader, Tacchu Kumar Swamy, before seeking the CM’s resignation.

At a press conference in Mangalore, KPCC President Manjunath Bhandari criticized the BJP, saying they’re trying to destabilize the Congress government in Karnataka. He questioned the BJP’s double standards, citing Yediyurappa’s resignation after a FIR was filed against him.

Bhandari challenged the BJP to legally contest the allegations against Siddaramaiah, emphasizing Congress’ support for their CM. He accused PM Modi of insulting Karnataka in his election speeches and criticized the BJP’s tactics.