BJP leader files plaint against CM Siddaramaiah with Lokayukta, Guv; alleges new land scam

Bengaluru: Just as Chief Minister Siddaramaiah was about to breathe a sigh of relief after getting a clean chit in the Mysuru Urban Development Authority (MUDA) case from the Karnataka Lokayukta, there is fresh trouble for him.

Senior Karnataka BJP leader N.R. Ramesh on Thursday levelled fresh allegations against him, allegedly in a new land scam.

Ramesh filed a complaint with Lokayukta ADGP and IGP Subramanyeswara Rao, putting the Chief Minister back in the spotlight.

He has also written a letter to Governor Thaawar Chand Gehlot requesting for an investigation against CM Siddaramaiah and others for alleged illegal de-notification of a MUDA property.

The complaint has also been filed against former MUDA Chairman C. Basave Gowda with the Lokayukta by N.R. Ramesh who has also submitted documents.

Ramesh alleged that in this new case CM Siddaramaiah himself is a beneficiary.

Despite the fact that the power to issue de-notification lies solely with the state government, the MUDA Chairman took a suo-motu decision and carried out the de-notification illegally.

As per the law, landowners who had surrendered their land to MUDA and received compensation were not eligible for de-notification.

Several plots in Vijayanagar 2nd Stage Layout, which were acquired and developed by MUDA, were de-notified 12 years later in violation of regulations, he claimed.

He alleged that the de-notification was carried out illegally for the benefit of CM Siddaramaiah.

The cases by Ramesh have been registered under alleged charges of corruption, abuse of power, forgery, fraud, and illegal land acquisition.

Ramesh in his petition to the Governor, allegedly with supporting documents, requested an investigation under Section 17A of the Prevention of Corruption Act.

He stated, “In 1985, MUDA had acquired land, including Survey No. 70/4A in Hinkal village, Mysuru, for the development of Vijayanagar 2nd Stage Layout. MUDA had compensated the original owner, Sakkamma, by releasing payment on November 22, 1985.”

Ramesh alleged, “CM Siddaramaiah had allegedly got the land on lease and later illegally registered it in his name on November 26, 1997. At that time, Siddaramaiah was the Deputy Chief Minister, Finance Minister, and District In-charge Minister of Mysuru.”

He further alleged, “In the legally acquired Survey No. 70/4A, MUDA had allotted plots numbered 3160, 3161, 3162, and 3163, each measuring 80×120 feet (9,600 sq. ft.), to applicants as per the law. Among these, Plot No. 3161 had been allotted to a person named Sundar Raj by MUDA.

“Sundar Raj had obtained MUDA’s approval for the layout and had legally constructed a house on Plot No. 3161. CM Siddaramaiah purchased Plot No. 3161, measuring 80×120 feet, for Rs 6,72,000 and got it registered in his name. By then, 12 years had already passed since MUDA had acquired the land, developed the layout, and allotted sites to applicants.”

“Just 20 days before Siddaramaiah’s purchase, his close associate and MUDA Chairman C. Basave Gowda had illegally De-Notified Survey No. 70/4A on October 23, 1997, violating all legal norms,” Ramesh stated in his complaint.

“Earlier, on December 21, 1995, the MUDA Commissioner had ruled that there was no legal provision to de-notify the land, yet Basave Gowda went ahead with the illegal de-notification,” he claimed.

As per procedure, the MUDA Chairman was supposed to send the file to the state government for approval before any de-notification.

MUDA was also required to obtain approval from the Urban Development Department of the state government.

“However, it is alleged that Siddaramaiah, being a law graduate himself, exerted pressure on his close aide C. Basave Gowda to illegally carry out the de-notification. Within days of purchasing the site, Siddaramaiah demolished the legally constructed house of Sundar Raj without any due process,” he claimed.

“In 1995, MUDA Commissioner A.M. Kunjappa had categorically rejected an earlier request for de-notification of the land. Despite this, C. Basave Gowda, exceeding his jurisdiction, illegally de-notified the land to benefit his political mentor, Siddaramaiah,” Ramesh alleged.

“After acquiring the illegally de-notified plot no. 3161, Siddaramaiah sold it on September 29, 2003, for Rs 1 crore,” Ramesh claimed.

Ramesh urged initiation of strict action to uphold justice and prevent alleged abuse of power in Karnataka.



