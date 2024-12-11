BJP leader lodges cheating complaint against wife in Bihar

Patna: A leader of the BJP’s Youth Wing in Bihar has filed a complaint with the police against his wife and in-laws, accusing them of cheating him.

“I married a woman from Ganga Babu Chowk on April 19. First, the marriage was solemnised at a court and later at the Ikorchala temple as per Hindu customs,” complainant Rakesh Gupta told the Town police station in Kishanganj after which an FIR was lodged.

He presented the marriage certificate with the court’s seal as evidence of their legal union. After the wedding, a grand ‘Bahu Bhoj’ (welcome event) was hosted at a restaurant in the city on May 10, police said.

“However, after marriage, the in-laws refused to allow the bride to stay at my house. When I confronted them, they ignored me,” Gupta said in the complaint.

He said that the bride’s family took Rs 30 to Rs 35 lakh and land from him, after which she “disappeared”.

“When I sought information from my wife’s family about her whereabouts, they told me that she had gone missing,” he said.

However, the bride’s mother provided a different version of events.

She denied that her daughter was ever married to Gupta, stating that it was only an engagement.

She also explained that on December 6, they had gone to Siliguri for medical treatment, and upon their return, the daughter was missing from home. The bride’s mother also denied accepting any money or land from Rakesh Gupta.

The police have initiated an investigation, and the case remains under scrutiny as both parties present differing accounts of the events.

The case of alleged cheating involving Rakesh Gupta took a shocking turn after evidence of his wife’s second marriage surfaced.

Gupta, who had accused his in-laws of fraud, was shocked when he saw a picture of his wife in a wedding dress sitting with another man, confirming her second marriage.

This revelation prompted Gupta to visit the bride’s house, where he created a ruckus and threatened to take legal action against his wife and her parents.

Gupta also claimed that a youth from Bengal was reportedly duped by the same family nine months ago.

Kishanganj SDPO Gautam Kumar acknowledged the seriousness of the case and confirmed that an investigation is underway.

“The matter will be investigated. The Hindu Marriage Act allows only one marriage. If rules have been violated, action will be taken against those found guilty,” Kumar said.