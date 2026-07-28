BJP Leaders Allege Bid to Create Anarchy Under Cover of Agitation in Udupi

Udupi: Former Karnataka Minister and Karkala MLA V. Sunil Kumar on Monday alleged that certain groups were attempting to create anarchy in the country under the guise of protests and were influencing youth through what he described as the “Cockroach” movement.

He was addressing a large protest organised by the Udupi District BJP at Jatka Stand in Udupi. In his speech, Sunil Kumar accused the group he referred to as the “Cockroach” movement, along with Congress supporters, of encouraging hooliganism, anti-national activity, and lawlessness.

He said Indian society would not tolerate incidents such as stone-pelting at soldiers or attacks on police personnel in the name of protest. Referring to a demonstration held at Jantar Mantar, he alleged that derogatory remarks had been made against Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Hinduism, and claimed that the objective of such protests was to create unrest in the country.

Sunil Kumar further alleged that abusive language was being used against Prime Minister Modi and Hinduism in an attempt to insult the nation. Referring to the alleged NEET examination paper leak, he said no government had defended the incident and that a re-examination was conducted immediately after the matter came to light. However, he alleged that the issue was being used as a pretext to create an anti-national atmosphere.

He said India’s global reputation had grown significantly during Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s tenure, but claimed that certain forces were working to weaken the country. He also criticised the Congress, alleging that it had no faith in the electoral system, Parliament, or the rule of law.

Calling for greater public awareness against anti-national activities, Sunil Kumar alleged that anti-social and foreign-backed forces were joining hands to destabilise the country. Referring to the implementation of the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA), he claimed that attempts had been made to mislead the Muslim community. He further alleged that similar questions had been raised about the Indian Armed Forces during the surgical strikes and Operation Sindoor, and claimed that people with the same mindset were now organising protests under the banner of the “Cockroach” movement.

Udupi MLA Yashpal Suvarna also addressed the gathering. He alleged that Congress leader Rahul Gandhi lacked a clear political stand and claimed that various groups were being used to target Prime Minister Narendra Modi politically. He further alleged that the Congress had aligned with a political party linked to the organisation responsible for the assassination of former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi in Tamil Nadu.

Suvarna also claimed that most of those who participated in the protests over the NEET issue were not students. He said that an inquiry into the background of the protesters would reveal the truth and asserted that recent events had clearly exposed who were patriots and who were anti-nationals. He also made personal remarks against Rahul Gandhi and warned that BJP workers would respond if such politics continued.

Referring to educational institutions in Manipal, Suvarna said that while he respected the institutions, he alleged that certain “wrong ideologies” were being spread among students. He also claimed that there was information suggesting that some staff members were involved in drug supply, though no evidence was presented publicly in support of the allegation.

Expressing dissatisfaction with the police over the handling of student protests in Manipal, Suvarna claimed that stronger action should have been taken. He further alleged that influential individuals were backing the student agitation.

Calling the protest “not merely a demonstration but a final warning,” Suvarna also criticised actor Prakash Raj, stating that if the actor visited the coastal region and made provocative statements, he would face a strong public response.

Kundapur MLA Kiran Kumar Kodgi, Kapu MLA Gurme Suresh Shetty, and Byndoor MLA Gururaj Gantihole also addressed the gathering.

Among those present were Udupi District BJP President Kutyaru Naveen Shetty, BJP leaders Kidiyoor Uday Kumar Shetty, Kuyiladi Suresh Nayak, Dinesh Amin, Thingale Vikramarjuna Hegde, Mattaru Ratnakara Hegde, Veena Shetty, Geethanjali Suvarna, Nayana Ganesh, and several other party leaders and workers.