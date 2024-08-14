BJP leaders can’t stop guarantee schemes even in 100 lifetimes: K’taka Dy CM

Bengaluru: “Even if the BJP leaders were to live a hundred lifetimes, they cannot stop our government’s guarantee schemes,” declared Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister, DK Shivakumar, on Wednesday.

The Karnataka Congress President made this statement while addressing a gathering on Wednesday after inaugurating the Guarantee Schemes Implementation Committee and the Congress Public Contact Centre for the Padmanabhanagar Assembly constituency in Bengaluru.

Regarding media reports suggesting a revision in guarantee schemes, Shivakumar clarified, “The media reports are false. Both I and Chief Minister Siddaramaiah have clearly stated that we have no intention of altering or reducing these guarantee schemes.

“Some have claimed that high-income earners and tax payers are also benefiting from these schemes. Such cases will be reviewed. We are considering issuing identification cards for beneficiaries. Our guarantee committee will review this.”

“Late Prime Minister Indira Gandhi introduced old-age pensions, widow pensions, bank nationalisation, and land for the landless schemes. The Congress government provided 10 HP free electricity for farmer pump sets in the state, and during former CM SM Krishna-led Congress government’s rule, the Stree Shakti Sangh scheme was introduced.

“Have any of these schemes been stopped? Has the scheme for providing land and houses to the poor been halted? No! Similarly, even if the BJP leaders live a hundred lifetimes, they cannot stop our five guarantee schemes. This is the strength of the Congress party,” Shivakumar proclaimed.

“The key issue is why are these five guarantee schemes needed? Power comes and goes. Politics involves victories and losses. But the Congress party always thinks about people’s lives and works to improve them. The BJP, on the other hand, engages in politics based on religion, caste, and emotions,” he slammed.

“We pray to God for education, health, peace, and economic prosperity. The BJP uses this for political gain. But we design programmes for which people pray to God. We provide up to 200 units of free electricity to light up your homes. About 1.5 crore households are not paying electricity bills.

“When we started giving Rs 2,000 as incentive to the women heads of poor families, the Opposition spread misinformation about conflicts between mothers-in-law and daughters-in-law. Has there been any such conflict in anyone’s home?

“The funds for these schemes might have been slightly less in a month, but almost all the funds have been received over the past year. We also provide 5 kg rice under the Anna Bhagya scheme,” Shivakumar maintained.

“Additionally, we have introduced a scheme for working women, allowing them to travel for free. This makes it easier for women to visit office, temples and relatives.

“Jobless youths are receiving unemployment benefits. Has the BJP provided any such guarantee schemes? Did former BJP CMs BS Yediyurappa, DV Sadanand Gowda, Jagadish Shettar, Basavaraj Bommai, or Opposition leader R Ashoka provide any? Did JD(S) provide them during their tenure?” Shivakumar questioned.

“The Congress represents the strength of the nation, and the Congress party’s history is part of the country’s history. When Congress comes to power, it is for everyone. Even BJP members benefit from these guarantee schemes.

“We have inaugurated the committee office for guarantee schemes from the Opposition leader’s constituency, and it will be launched in all 224 constituencies of the state in days to come,” the Dy CM announced.

Speaking to reporters after the event, Shivakumar responded to the media, saying, “We have established the Guarantee Schemes Implementation Committee for all 224 Assembly constituencies in Karnataka. At the state level, a committee has been formed under the chairmanship of senior Congress leader HM Revanna and five vice-presidents.

“For each Assembly constituency, a committee with a president and 14 members has been formed. The presidents will be district-level committee members. We have instructed them to provide offices in constituencies, taluks, and wards.”

“This committee has been formed to implement these five schemes properly and transparently,” he added.

“We have allocated Rs 56,000 crore in our budget for these guarantee schemes, and the power scheme was followed by the transport department purchasing thousands of new buses. Bus travel has increased in the state, and transport revenue has risen,” he said.

When asked about dissatisfaction regarding the allocation for legislators due to guarantee schemes, Shivakumar responded, “This is all false. The Opposition is envious because our government is implementing such large-scale welfare schemes. No minister has said there is a lack of funds for development work. This is all false. During former CM SM Krishna’s time (1999 to 2004), our state budget was Rs 26,000 crore. Now it has increased to Rs 3.71 lakh crore. There is funding for development work in the state,” Dy CM Shivakumar clarified.



