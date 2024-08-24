BJP leaders pay tributes to Arun Jaitley on 5th death anniversary

New Delhi: Leaders and workers of the BJP gathered in the national Capital on Saturday to pay tributes to senior leader late Arun Jaitley, who served as the Finance Minister of India, on his fifth death anniversary on Saturday.

Delhi BJP President Virendra Sachdeva remarked on the occasion, stating, “On Arun Jaitley’s fifth death anniversary, we have all gathered to pay our respects. His departure is a great loss for us, one that we can never fully recover from. He was a role model for us party workers, always encouraging and inspiring us with his vast knowledge. His passing was not only a loss for the BJP and the Modi government but also a significant blow to the entire nation.”

He further emphasised Jaitley’s multifaceted legacy, saying, “As a Minister, parliamentarian, and human being, he left an inspiring image behind. We miss him deeply; his remarkable calculations and insights were unparalleled. Although he is no longer with us, his spirit continues to guide us.”

Ramvir Singh Bidhuri, Member of Parliament from South Delhi, also paid homage to the departed leader.

He told IANS, “Arun Jaitley is not just a leader of Delhi but a prominent leader of India. After his passing, Delhi BJP workers felt orphaned, his door was always open to us whenever any problem arose. We have gathered here to honour his memory and pay our respects.”

Arun Jaitley was a distinguished Indian politician and attorney, who passed away in Delhi on August 24, 2019, after a prolonged illness.

The 66-year-old was admitted to AIIMS, New Delhi, where he took his last breath.

He served as the Minister of Finance and Corporate Affairs from 2014 to 2019. Throughout his career, he held various key portfolios, including finance, Defence, corporate affairs, commerce and industry, and law and justice, under both the Vajpayee and Modi governments.

From 2009 to 2014, he also served as the Leader of the Opposition in the Rajya Sabha.