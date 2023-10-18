BJP MLA Harish Poonja booked for using objectionable language against forest dept officials



Mangaluru: Karnataka Police have filed an FIR against state BJP MLA Harish Poonja for using objectionable language to criticise forest department officials in connection with a case of vacating property in Dakshina Kannada district.

The FIR was filed by the Dharmasthala police against Poonja, who represents the Belthangady constituency, on obstructing the discharge of duty by the government officers and threatening them.

Uppinangady range forest officer K.K. Jayaprakash had lodged a complaint against Poonja, which said that when the department officials were vacating the property allegedly being constructed on forest land in Kalenja village, the MLA rushed to the spot and questioned the sleuths.

This led to an argument, during which Poonja used objectionable language against the officials.

The incident had taken place on October 7.