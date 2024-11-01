BJP MLA Yatnal knows nothing beyond Hindu-Muslim – Minister Lakshmi Hebbalkar

Udupi: Minister Lakshmi Hebbalkar, responsible for Women and Child Development and the Udupi District, has voiced strong criticism of BJP MLA Basanagouda Patil Yatnal, asserting that the latter’s focus on communal issues reflects a limited understanding of the complexities faced by society. Speaking to reporters after hoisting the Kannada Rajyotsava flag in Udupi, Hebbalkar remarked, “We have nothing to say about Yatnal. He only knows Hindu-Muslim and nothing else. He has won elections by saying such things. We will live by what Mahatma Gandhi and Ambedkar taught us.”

Hebbalkar’s comments came in response to Yatnal’s recent proposal to nationalize Waqf properties, a statement that has reignited discussions surrounding communal tensions. The minister emphasized the government’s commitment to treating all individuals equitably and indicated that the Revenue Department would address land encroachments without bias or intimidation.

Furthermore, the Minister addressed allegations made by former minister H. Vishwanath, who criticized the government’s focus on beer sales over the implementation of guarantee schemes for women. “Women’s dignity and empowerment come first, and only then can we discuss other issues,” she stated. Hebbalkar pointed to the positive impact of several Bhagya schemes on the state’s GDP growth and urged Vishwanath to concentrate on more significant matters rather than searching for trivial complaints.

The minister also reaffirmed her commitment to maintaining peace in the district, announcing plans for a Janata Darshan in Udupi soon. “We won’t allow communal clashes in the Udupi district; peace prevails in the district,” she reiterated.

In a broader political context, Hebbalkar commented on Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s assertion that Congress members are “urban Naxals,” describing the sentiment as lacking clarity. While acknowledging respect for Modi as their Prime Minister, she cautioned that any remarks aimed at the Congress party should be rooted in constitutional considerations.



