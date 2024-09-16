BJP MLAs Warn of Protest at CM’s House Over Neglect of Coastal Districts

Udupi: BJP MLAs from the five constituencies in Udupi district have warned of laying siege to the Chief Minister’s house if the state government fails to address their demands within 10 days. They allege that the Congress government has neglected the coastal districts by not providing grants.

Addressing a joint press conference, Karkala MLA Sunil Kumar said that the government has not released a single rupee in grants to the district, despite the district administration reporting Rs 240 crore in monsoon damage. He alleged that the government is discriminating against BJP MLAs and activists and that there is non-cooperation from district-level officials.

The MLAs demand immediate release of funds for road repair, crop damage, and school building repair due to monsoon damage. They also demand the withdrawal of cases against Yashpal Suvarna and activists.

Sunil Kumar warned that if the government fails to address their demands, they will lay siege to the Chief Minister’s residence in the first phase, followed by a people’s movement in the two districts.

He also reacted to the case against Yashpal Suvarna and BJP activists, saying that the government must withdraw the cases immediately. He alleged that the government is not allowing democratic struggles in Udupi and that the district administration and police department are making unilateral decisions.

Regarding the BC Road incident, Sunil Kumar urged Muslim leaders and youth to maintain peace and harmony in the coastal region. He also expressed concern over the repeated involvement of Kerala-based accused in attacks and the government’s failure to acknowledge international conspiracy.

Finally, he reacted to Muniratna’s arrest, saying that people’s representatives should be cautious and that the government should drop its vendetta and respect people’s representatives.