BJP questions legality of Karnataka’s Permanent Residence Certificate drive

Bengaluru: Senior BJP leader and Leader of the Opposition in the Assembly R. Ashoka on Monday strongly criticized the Karnataka government’s decision to launch doorstep distribution of Permanent Residence Certificates (PRCs), alleging that the move raises serious constitutional, legal and national security concerns.

In a statement issued after Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar launched the initiative on Monday stating that the Permanent Residence Certificate is one of the 11 documents recognised by the Election Commission for inclusion in electoral rolls, Ashoka questioned the constitutional authority of the State government to issue the certificates and demanded that the programme be immediately suspended until its legal basis is made public.

“The government in Karnataka has crossed a dangerous constitutional line. This is not a routine administrative exercise or reform. It raises serious constitutional, legal and national security concerns with implications that extend far beyond Karnataka,” Ashoka claimed.

The BJP leader sought clarification from the Chief Minister on the constitutional provision under which the State government is empowered to issue PRCs.

“Citizenship, foreigners and immigration are matters entrusted to the Union under the constitutional scheme. Yet, the Karnataka government has chosen to blur these constitutional boundaries through an executive exercise whose legal foundation remains deeply questionable,” he claimed.

Ashoka also questioned the timing of the initiative, noting that it has been introduced while the Election Commission’s Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls is underway across the country.

“The timing makes this even more disturbing. While the Special Intensive Revision of electoral rolls is underway, Karnataka has rushed to introduce a State-wide PRC programme. Why the haste? Who benefits from it? Why was such an exercise considered necessary at this sensitive juncture?” he asked.

According to Ashoka, implementing such a policy without clear constitutional authority and adequate safeguards could potentially create avenues for fraudulent documentation, administrative misuse and pose national security risks.

He further alleged that the move amounts to executive overreach and could have implications for India’s federal structure if not subjected to greater transparency and public scrutiny.

Demanding that the government place the complete policy details in the public domain, Ashoka said the BJP would oppose the initiative both politically and legally if the State government proceeds without addressing the concerns raised.

“I strongly demand that the Karnataka Government immediately suspend this exercise, place the complete policy in the public domain, and explain under what legal authority it seeks to proceed,” he said.

“The Constitution is not a political playground. India cannot afford such dangerous precedents,” he added.