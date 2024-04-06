BJP rebel Eshwarappa files caveat petition over using PM Modi’s photo for campaigning



Shivamogga: Karnataka BJP rebel leader K. S. Eshwarappa, who had vowed to contest as an independent candidate from Shivamogga seat, has filed a caveat petition in the district court in connection with using Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s photo while campaigning for the Lok Sabha polls.

He filed the caveat application on Friday anticipating court direction not to use photos of PM Modi if the petition in this regard is filed by the BJP leaders.

The war of words is already on between BJP’s Shivamogga candidate and MP B. Y. Raghavendra and Eshwarappa in this regard.

Raghavendra had ridiculed Eshwarappa for using PM Modi’s photos during the campaigning. Reacting to it, Eshwarappa had said PM Modi is not the property of Raghavendra’s father.

Eshwarappa is miffed with the BJP’s decision to deny a ticket to his son K. E. Kanthesh to contest the Lok Sabha polls from Haveri Seat. However, Eshwarappa is contesting from Shivamogga to defeat BJP candidate Raghavendra, who is the son of former CM B. S. Yediyurappa. Eshwarappa has stated that Yediyurappa had betrayed him. Eshwarappa has also vowed to get B.Y. Vijayendra, another son of Yediyurappa removed from the post of Karnataka BJP chief.

Eshwarappa had announced that he will file his nomination on April 12. Union Home Minister Amit Shah had personally spoken to him over phone during his visit to Bengaluru.

Eshwarappa had stated, “HM Amit Shah did not meet me. His office told me that he is unavailable. I assume that it is an indication from his side for me to go ahead with my decision to contest as an Independent candidate.”

“If Amit Shah had asked me to withdraw my candidature as an Independent candidate, I would have been compelled to withdraw. He must have spoken to other leaders about my candidature and the questions that I raised with him. He would have been convinced that my struggle is judicious,” Eshwarappa said.

“I will contest as an Independent candidate. The BJP is going to win all 28 seats except for Shivamogga parliamentary constituency. There I will be victorious as an Independent. If I do not support Prime Minister Modi I will feel worthless. After securing my victory from Shivamogga I will dedicate my win to Prime Minister Modi,” he said.



