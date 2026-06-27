BJP says Kempegowda’s unmatched contribution put Bengaluru on global map

Bengaluru: BJP State President and MLA, B.Y. Vijayendra, on Saturday said it is a matter of pride that Nadaprabhu Kempegowda’s vision and contributions have made Bengaluru a city recognised not only across India but also internationally.

He was speaking after felicitating social worker R.P. Ravishankar at the Nadaprabhu Kempegowda Jayanti celebrations organised by the Nadaprabhu Kempegowda Pratishthana at the Kempegowda Border Tower Park in Sadashivanagar.

Vijayendra said the fact that people continue to remember and celebrate Kempegowda even 517 years after his birth reflects the immense contribution he made to Bengaluru and the state.

He recalled that during the tenure of former Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa, the state government had sanctioned Rs 50 crore for establishing a Kempegowda Study Centre with the objective of ensuring that Kempegowda’s legacy gained recognition not only in Karnataka and India but across the world.

He said the Yediyurappa government had not only allocated funds for the construction of Kempegowda’s statue but also directed the development of a theme park dedicated to the Bengaluru founder.

Vijayendra further said that when discussions were held on naming the Bengaluru International Airport, it was former Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa who firmly decided that naming the airport after Nadaprabhu Kempegowda would be the most appropriate tribute.

Former Deputy Chief Minister and MLA C.N. Ashwath Narayan also addressed the gathering and expressed hope that Kempegowda’s ideals would continue to inspire future generations.

He praised Yediyurappa for naming the Bengaluru International Airport after Kempegowda and recalled that during his second tenure as Chief Minister, Yediyurappa approved the construction of the 108-foot-tall Statue of Prosperity near the airport.

Ashwath Narayan said the government had sanctioned Rs. 65 crore for the statue, Rs. 20 crore for the development of the theme park and Rs. 10 crore for acquiring land around Kempegowda’s memorial. He also noted that funds had been released for establishing the Kempegowda Study Centre at Bengaluru University.

He further recalled that soil was collected from villages across the state as part of the statue project, describing it as a visionary and heartfelt initiative undertaken under Yediyurappa’s leadership.

Karnataka Rakshana Vedike President Shivaramegowda, Manjunath, Dr. Rajesh, Jayapal, Sumangala Keshav and several other dignitaries were present at the event.

Union Minister for Heavy Industries and Steel H.D. Kumaraswamy taking to social media X, stated, “I pay my respectful tributes with deep reverence and pride to Nadaprabhu Sri Kempegowda, the visionary founder of the world-renowned city of Bengaluru and an able administrator.”

“On this auspicious occasion, I extend my heartfelt greetings to the people of the state on the 517th birth anniversary of Nadaprabhu Kempegowda.

The seed of development sown by Nadaprabhu more than five centuries ago has today grown into a mighty tree. His vision, governance and foresight in the fields of agriculture, irrigation, trade, urban planning and holistic development continue to inspire us,” Kumaraswamy stated.

Former Chief Minister and BJP MP Basavaraj Bommai stated, “Heartiest greetings to the people of the state on the occasion of Nadaprabhu Kempegowda Jayanti.

May the ideals of Nadaprabhu Kempegowda, the visionary founder who laid the strong foundation for Bengaluru and realised a far-sighted vision of governance and development, continue to inspire us always.”