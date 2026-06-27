Father Muller Marks World Blood Donor Day with Inspiring Tributes to Lifesaving Donors

Mangaluru: Reinforcing the spirit of voluntary blood donation and celebrating the selfless individuals who save countless lives, the Immuno-Hematology and Blood Transfusion (IHBT) Centre of Father Muller Medical College Hospital, in association with the Youth Red Cross Unit of FMMC, ceremonially observed World Blood Donor Day on June 27, 2026. Although World Blood Donor Day is globally commemorated on June 14, the institution organised an elaborate celebration and voluntary blood donation drive on June 27 to honour the invaluable contributions of blood donors.

The programme was graced by Chief Guest Prof. Cynthia Santhumayor, Principal of Father Muller College of Speech and Hearing, and Guest of Honour Dr. Venkatesh S. Amin, Director of the Management Development Programme and Dean of the Institute of Management and Commerce, Srinivas University. The function was presided over by Rev. Fr. Faustine Lucas Lobo, Director of Father Muller Charitable Institutions.

Also present on the dais were Rev. Dr. Michael Santhumayor, Administrator of Father Muller Medical College; Dr. Venkatesh B. M., Vice Dean; and Dr. Kirana Pailoor, Head of the IHBT Centre and Programme Officer of the Youth Red Cross Unit.

Welcoming the gathering, Dr. Kirana Pailoor highlighted the importance of voluntary blood donation in ensuring a safe and adequate blood supply while fostering a culture of compassion and social responsibility within the community.

Delivering an emotionally moving keynote address, Prof. Cynthia Santhumayor recounted her first blood donation experience at the age of 23, when she responded to an urgent midnight call to donate blood for a young mother suffering from severe postpartum haemorrhage. Years later, she was deeply touched when the woman’s family visited her and expressed their gratitude by touching her feet. Reflecting on the incident, she remarked that kindness remains the greatest legacy one can leave behind and that blood donation is among the noblest expressions of compassion. Recalling the words of her late father, she urged everyone never to miss an opportunity to do good, however small it may seem.

Guest of Honour Dr. Venkatesh S. Amin, himself a 30-time voluntary blood donor, shared that his commitment to blood donation stemmed from a deeply personal experience. As a child, he witnessed his mother suffer severe bleeding that left her in a coma, with her life ultimately being saved through the generosity of an anonymous blood donor. Inspired by this act of compassion, he resolved to become a regular donor as soon as he became eligible. Stressing the irreplaceable value of blood, he noted that while advances in medicine have enabled organs to be developed from stem cells, there remains no substitute for whole blood.

“A single donation of 450 millilitres of blood has the potential to save three lives,” he reminded the audience.

Presiding over the programme, Rev. Fr. Faustine Lucas Lobo reflected on the life-giving nature of blood, observing that blood fulfils its true purpose when it flows through another person to sustain life rather than being lost meaninglessly. Referring to ancient beliefs that blood carried the life of the donor into the recipient, he remarked that the dispelling of such myths has paved the way for greater public acceptance of voluntary blood donation, enabling countless individuals to donate generously and selflessly for the welfare of others.

The programme also honoured 19 dedicated voluntary blood donors, many of whom have been consistently donating blood for over 15 years, particularly to support patients with thalassaemia. The institution expressed heartfelt gratitude to these exemplary donors for their unwavering commitment to saving lives.

The honoured donors were Mr. Vikram, Mr. K. Sripathi Rao, Mr. Prasad, Mr. Karunakara, Mr. Rajesh Poojary, Mr. Aditya S. Rao, Mr. Manjunatha, Mr. Brayan Royan Pereira, Mr. Francis Praveen Crasta, Mr. Prashanth D’Souza, Mr. Quintus Jerald D’Souza, Mr. Shodhan, Mr. Rittu V. C., Ms. Silvita Nazlin, Dr. Karan Kiran Giriyan, Mr. Ganesh Rao, Mr. Melvin Monteiro, Ms. Sushmitha P., and Mr. Lester Cavean Lobo.

Adding a creative dimension to the celebrations, competitions were organised for students across Father Muller Institutions to promote awareness about voluntary blood donation. The Face Painting Competition attracted 13 teams, while the Meme Competition received 46 creative entries. The top three meme entries shortlisted by the judges were uploaded to Instagram for public voting before the final winners were declared.

The Face Painting Competition was judged by Mrs. Ramya Satheesh, Assistant Professor, Department of Anatomy, and Mr. Prakash, Artist, FMCI. The winners were:

First Place: Onisha and Linisha (MBBS 2023)

Second Place: Gitika and Andrea (III Year BPT)

Third Place: Josiya and Emily (II Year Nursing)

The Meme Competition was judged by Prof. Dr. Lulu from the Department of Anaesthesiology and Dr. Tanush Shetty from the Department of Forensic Medicine and Toxicology. The winners were:

First Place: Dasari Sree Chandana (MBBS 2024)

Second Place: Laya Treasa Jose (MBBS 2024)

Third Place: Komal Patel (BPT 2024)

Dr. Nishanth Krishna, Professor in the Department of Community Medicine and Faculty Member of the Youth Red Cross Unit, introduced the Chief Guest, while Dr. Pallavi, Professor in the Department of Anatomy and Faculty Member of the Youth Red Cross Unit, introduced the Guest of Honour.

The programme concluded with a vote of thanks proposed by Dr. Madhu Malar, Assistant Professor in the Department of Community Medicine. Joanna and Blessing, final-year MBBS students and members of the Youth Red Cross Unit, compered the event with enthusiasm.

The celebration served as a powerful reminder that every voluntary blood donation is a priceless gift of life, reaffirming Father Muller Medical College Hospital’s commitment to fostering a culture of altruism, compassion, and community service through voluntary blood donation.