BJP slams government for raid on RSS office in Karnataka

Bengaluru: Karnataka BJP came down heavily on Monday on the state government for ordering a raid on the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) office in Pandavapura town of Mandya district and arresting a RSS pracharak for condemning the rioting during the Ganesh Visarjan procession.

The raid was conducted by the police on Sunday night and Hindu organisations have decided to take up a “Nagamangala chalo” agitation.

State BJP President, BY Vijayendra, condemning the incident stated, “The tense situation created by the stone-pelting incident during the Ganesh festival procession in Nagamangala has still not returned to normal. Adding fuel to the fire, the police acted inappropriately last night by raiding the RSS office in Pandavapura, further reminding people of the dark days of the Emergency imposed by the Congress government.”

“Hindu society is now concerned, wondering whether we are truly living in a democratic system or under the shadow of a government that is hostile to Hindu sentiments,” he stated.

“Since the time of late PM Jawaharlal Nehru, the Congress has been trying to ban the RSS, which was founded with the noble aim of building an Indian society that embodies true nationalism,” BY Vijayendra claimed.

“However, despite these efforts, the RSS, with its massive army of lakhs of dedicated and selfless volunteers, only grows stronger in the face of oppression. The government under the leadership of CM Siddaramaiah should understand this,” Vijayendra asserted.

Vijayendra added that the police raid on the RSS office was highly condemnable and an unconstitutional action that suppresses the freedom of expression and provokes the Hindu community.

“I urge the government to immediately apologise for the incident and suspend the officers responsible for this high-handedness,” Vijayendra stated.

BJP Karnataka talking to X, stated on Monday, “The incident of police raiding the RSS office in Pandavapura, Mandya district overnight and committing atrocities against the organisation’s pracharaks is inexcusable.”

The BJP strongly condemns the raid on the organisation’s office, which was conducted without any valid reason.

“Under the leadership of CM Siddaramaiah, during the tenure of the Congress government in Karnataka, lawlessness has increased, creating a situation where Hindus are forced to live in an atmosphere of fear,” the BJP stated in its post.

“By misusing the police to create instability in society, the Congress is attempting to disturb the peace. Allowing communal extremists to roam free while committing atrocities against patriotic volunteers of the RSS is a clear reflection of Congress’ dictatorial politics,” the BJP slammed.



