BJP State President Vijayendra Labels Karnataka Government ‘Zero Development,’ Accuses it of Anti-Hindu Bias

Udupi: Karnataka BJP State President B.Y. Vijayendra launched a scathing critique of the current state government, branding it a “zero development” administration. Addressing a public gathering during the BJP’s Janakrosha Yatra in Udupi, Vijayendra accused the government of prioritizing self-promotion through advertising over providing substantive support to the state’s impoverished communities.

Vijayendra asserted that the government, while claiming to champion the interests of backward communities, has demonstrably neglected them. He further alleged that the administration is biased towards minorities and exhibits an “anti-Hindu” stance.

Watch Video for Detailed Speech

Highlighting specific concerns, Vijayendra questioned the government’s irrigation initiatives and contrasted the present administration’s actions with those of former Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa, who he said had allocated funds for temples and mutts. He specifically pointed out the lack of funding for the Kapu Mariyamma Temple despite repeated appeals.

Accusations of deceiving the Dalit community were also leveled, with Vijayendra stating that the Congress government treats Dalits merely as a vote bank, failing to actively promote their social and educational advancement. He further alleged rampant corruption within the government, claiming Karnataka has become a leading state in corrupt practices.

Beyond the specific allegations, Vijayendra criticized the government’s policies, including the recent increase in diesel prices. He also accused government ministers of engaging in corrupt activities and of unjustly filing cases against BJP workers and journalists who voiced dissent.

In stark contrast, Vijayendra lauded Prime Minister Narendra Modi, crediting his leadership for elevating India’s standing on the global stage. He reassured BJP workers that the current government’s “oppressive tactics” would be short-lived and expressed confidence in the party’s eventual return to power.

During the event, Council opposition leader Chalavadi Narayanaswamy addressed comments made by Rahul Gandhi regarding the Constitution, staunchly defending the legacy of Baba Saheb Ambedkar and the Dalit community. Former minister Shriramulu also joined in the criticism, describing the state government as “blind and deaf” to the needs of the people.

The Janakrosha Yatra gathering was attended by prominent BJP figures, including Udupi-Chikkamagaluru MP Kota Srinivas Poojary, legislators Yashpal Suvarna, Kiran Kumar Kodgi, Gururaj Gantihole, Sunil Kumar, Gurme Suresh Shetty, Harish Poonja, council members Dhananjaya Sarji, Kishore Puttur, and district BJP president Kishore Kumar, among other BJP leaders. The BJP’s Janakrosha Yatra is expected to continue across the state in the coming weeks, aiming to galvanize public opinion against the current government.