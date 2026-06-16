BJP steps up organisational activities in Upper Assam, holds key meeting

Guwahati: The BJP’s organisational machinery in Assam has intensified its activities ahead of upcoming political programmes, with a key district-level meeting being held in Upper Assam’s Charaideo district on Monday.

The meeting was conducted under the leadership of Assam BJP President Dilip Saikia, who addressed party workers and office-bearers after the organisational session.

Several senior party leaders and functionaries were also present at the gathering.

Speaking to reporters after the meeting, Saikia said the party has decided to strengthen its organisational structure through regular meetings at every level, ranging from district committees to mandals, Shakti Kendras, booths and various cells and departments.

“We are keen on organising meetings on a fixed day every month for district committees, mandals, Shakti Kendras, booths and departmental units so that the party’s message and programmes can effectively reach workers at every level,” Saikia said.

He stated that the BJP leadership aims to ensure seamless communication between the party’s top leadership and grassroots workers across Assam through a structured and disciplined organisational mechanism.

Referring to the completion of 12 years of Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led government at the Centre, Saikia described the period as one marked by trust, development and public welfare.

“The 12-year tenure of Prime Minister Narendra Modi has been dedicated to the principles of faith, development and public welfare. The achievements of this period have transformed the country’s governance landscape and inspired confidence among citizens,” he said.

Saikia also highlighted the BJP’s electoral success in Assam, noting that the party has remained in power in the state since 2016.

He credited both former Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal and incumbent Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma with carrying forward the development agenda in the state.

According to Saikia, the BJP will continue to expand its organisational reach and strengthen its connect with the people through sustained grassroots engagement, while simultaneously publicising the achievements of both the Central and Assam governments.

The Charaideo meeting forms part of the party’s broader organisational outreach programme being undertaken across Assam in the run-up to future political and electoral activities.

The BJP registered a landslide victory in the Assembly polls, with the NDA securing 102 seats in the 126-member state Assembly.

The Congress, on the other hand, recorded its worst-ever performance in Assam since Independence and managed to win only 19 seats.