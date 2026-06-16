Bhubaneswar Police arrest man for duping job seekers of Rs 43 lakh

Bhubaneswar: The Commissionerate Police on Monday arrested a person on the charges of duping several job aspirants of over Rs 43 lakh on the pretext of providing employment in private and government firms.

The accused identified as Debasish Das, 36, is a resident of Govindpur under Dhamnagar police limits in Bhadrak district.

The accused fraudster, who is currently staying at Kesura under Badagada police station area of Bhubaneswar, has been arrested by police in connection with a case registered on June 14 over the allegations of one S. Kahna Achari of Ganjam district. Achari in his complaint alleged that he came across a job-related advertisement on Google in 2023.

Later, the complainant contacted the accused Das through the phone number mentioned in the advertainment. The accused assured that to facilitate Achari get employment in private companies and under various government schemes like Pradhan Mantri Vishwakarma Yojana.

The complainant, along with some of his friends who were also in search of jobs, met the accused, Das, who later introduced them to one Jyotiranjan Paikray. Through various assurances, the two accused won the trust of Achari and his friends.

Subsequently, the victims deposited a total Rs 43,33,000 in installments in the bank accounts shared by the fraudsters on their WhatsApp.

However, even after the lapse of two years, neither Das nor Paikaray was able to provide any jobs to the complainant or his associates. When the complainant and his friends approached the accused persons and demanded either the promised jobs or a refund of their money, the accused allegedly refused to return the amount.

The fraudsters were also accused of abusing the complainants in obscene language and threatening them with dire consequences if they continued to demand their money back.

Finding no other way, they finally approached the police seeking action against the fraudsters. Acting on their complaint, the Badagada Police swung into action and arrested accused Das from Kesura area of the city on Monday.

He was later produced before the court that sent him to judicial custody. Police sources further asserted that efforts are on to arrest the absconding accused Paikray.