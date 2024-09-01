BJP targeting CM is unfair, says Minister Zameer Ahmed Khan

Hubballi: BJP is targeting Chief Minister Siddaramaiah as he is from the backward classes and has become the Chief Minister for a second time. It is unfair, Minister B.Z. Zameer Ahmed Khan said in Hubballi on Sunday.

He told reporters that the BJP is upset that Mr. Siddaramaiah has become the Chief Minister the second time. He is the first Other Backward Classes leader in the State to do so, he claimed and added that the BJP is raising unfounded and meaningless allegations against him.



