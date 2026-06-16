BJP trying to establish Oppn-less system in Bengal: Abhishek Banerjee

Kolkata: Trinamool Congress general secretary and Lok Sabha member Abhishek Banerjee, also the nephew of former West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, on Monday night claimed that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is going all out to establish an opposition-less political system in the state.

He was interrogated at the Enforcement Directorate (ED) Salt Lake office in the northern outskirts of Kolkata for over 11 hours on Monday. After leaving the ED office a little after 10 p.m., Abhishek spoke to waiting media persons and indirectly claimed that the actions against him by state and central investigating agencies were a reflection of the BJP’s vendetta politics, with the sole intention of establishing an opposition-less political system in West Bengal.

“The less said about the BJP, the better it is. On one hand, they are trying to poach within the opposition party. For the past month, efforts have been made to suppress, intimidate and destroy the opposition forces who are fighting without bowing their heads. This entire exercise is to establish an opposition-less political system in West Bengal,” he said.

He also alleged that after manipulating the voters’ list in West Bengal through the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) and winning the elections through counting manipulation, the BJP is now hatching conspiracies to deny the opposition its legitimate right to oppose.

“They have cracked the elected MLAs and MPs of the party. However, all I want to say is that all these exercises will not ultimately yield results. Even if they slit our throats, we will not surrender,” Abhishek said.

On June 16, Tuesday, he will have to appear at the CID headquarters at Bhabani Bhaban in South Kolkata for questioning in connection with an FIR registered against him, where he has been accused of inciting violence and threatening Union Home Minister Amit Shah before the recently concluded Assembly polls in the state. The CID officials served him a notice on the evening of June 12.