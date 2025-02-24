BJP turning police station attack into ‘political weapon’: K’taka Home Minister

Tumakuru: Karnataka Home Minister G. Parameshwara has charged that the state BJP is using the police station attack case reported from Mysuru city as a political weapon.

Speaking to reporters in Tumakuru where he had arrived at the District Panchayat hall for the Tumakuru District KDP progress review meeting on Monday, he maintained that the police have taken necessary action regarding the clash that took place at the Udayagiri police station in Mysuru.

Parameshwara further added that all those responsible for the Udayagiri police station attack in Mysuru have been arrested, and the investigation is progressing. “BJP is using the incident as a political weapon by making baseless statements,” he said.

The BJP had submitted a request to the police seeking permission to stage a protest in Mysuru on Monday over the police station attack incident. However, the police denied permission, following which they approached the High Court. “Now, we must wait and see what the court decides,” he stated.

He further warned that instead of politicising the Mysuru clash, it would be better to allow legal action against those responsible. “Engaging in politics over such matters will not be beneficial,” he cautioned.

Regarding the case of narcotics found in Mangaluru jail, he said that authorities have been instructed to conduct a thorough investigation.

“The investigation will determine who supplied the drugs and how they were smuggled in. Whenever illegal activities are detected, legal action is taken immediately. A new jail building is under construction in Mangaluru, and once it is completed, prisoners will be relocated,” he said.

Speaking on language-based clashes along the Karnataka-Maharashtra border, he advised the people of Maharashtra to exercise caution. “Such incidents should not be allowed to escalate. Whenever such cases occur on our side, we take action. It is not right for Maharashtra residents to act against the law,” he warned.

Regarding his resignation from the ministerial post, he clarified that his comments were based on discussions with party workers in Koratagere. “There is no need to give it much significance or create unnecessary speculation. My political future is in the hands of the people of Koratagere, who have elected me. I spoke in alignment with their expectations,” he clarified.

When asked whether he aspired to become the Chief Minister, he said, “I do not wish to speak about this. Matters related to the Chief Minister and KPCC President are not discussed publicly. In our party, we convey our opinions to the High Command. These decisions are made by the party president and the Chief Minister. All of us, including me, follow this process,” he stated.



