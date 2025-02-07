BJP will form government in Delhi: Upendra Kushwaha

Patna: Rashtriya Lok Morcha chief and Rajya Sabha MP Upendra Kushwaha has expressed confidence that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) will form the next government in Delhi, aligning with recent Exit Polls that suggest a favourable outcome for the BJP in the 2025 Delhi Assembly elections.

He said that the Exit Polls reflect the public’s dissatisfaction with the current Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government under Arvind Kejriwal.

Upendra Kushwaha said that the people of Delhi seemed dissatisfied with the Kejriwal government. Arvind Kejriwal failed to convince the public on many issues.

“We feel that the Exit Poll this time is absolutely correct. People have supported the BJP in Delhi,” Kushwaha said.

Kushwaha also criticised Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) chief Lalu Prasad Yadav, stating that continuous emphasis on making Tejashwi Yadav the Chief Minister could weaken the RJD.

“The more Lalu Prasad Yadav talks about making Tejashwi Yadav the Chief Minister, the weaker the Rashtriya Janata Dal will become. He is repeatedly talking about making Tejashwi Yadav the Chief Minister will harm the party,” Kushwaha said.

Furthermore, Kushwaha accused Congress leaders of neglecting Dalit welfare. He pointed out that during a visit to Patna, Rahul Gandhi was unaware of prominent Dalit leader Jaglal Chaudhary, mispronouncing his name during a public event.

Upendra Kushwaha said that the people of Dalit society have seen how Rahul Gandhi completely “destroyed” Jaglal Chaudhary on the stage itself.

“Rahul Gandhi could not pronounce the name correctly. When people created a ruckus, they came to know that this is not Jagat Lal Chaudhary but Jaglal Chaudhary. So, how can a leader who comes to a function and does not even know the name of that leader work for the welfare of Dalits?” Kushwaha said.

Jaglal Chaudhary was a prominent Dalit leader from Bihar, known for his contributions to social justice and the empowerment of marginalised communities. His legacy remains significant in Bihar’s political and social history. He was also the Excise Minister of Bihar and introduced a liquor ban law for the first time in the state.

Rahul Gandhi’s mispronunciation of Jaglal Chaudhary’s name during his visit to Patna drew criticism from various quarters, including Upendra Kushwaha, who viewed it as a sign of Congress’s disconnect with Dalit leaders and issues.