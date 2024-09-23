BJP will form govt in Jammu and Kashmir: MP CM

Bhopal: Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav said on Monday that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) will emerge as the single largest party in Jammu and Kashmir and will form the government there.

Chief Minister Yadav said he has recently visited two Assembly constituencies under Samba district and has seen an election wave in favour of the BJP.

He said the people of Jammu and Kashmir have witnessed development in the last 10 years.

“Recently, I had visited two Assembly constituencies of Jammu and Kashmir and I was happy to see the way people are supporting the BJP. I can say that the BJP will create history with forming the government in Jammu and Kashmir,” the Chief Minister added here on Monday.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s decision of abrogating Article 370 from Jammu and Kashmir has brought positive changes in the region, he said.

“The people of Jammu and Kashmir have realised that only the BJP government can bring peace in the region,” he added.

Chief Minister Yadav also criticised the Congress and its pre-poll alliance partner National Conference (NC), saying they have ruled in Jammu and Kashmir for more than 70 years, but did nothing for the development of the people.

“The people of Jammu and Kashmir are well aware that what they have seen in last 70 years. For them, last five years were better than 70 years,” he added.

Prime Minister Modi-led Union government had revoked Article 370 from Jammu and Kashmir in 2019.

Now, the Congress and its alliance partner NC are seeking support in the ongoing Assembly elections promising to bring back the statehood of Jammu and Kashmir.

Voting for the first phase election in 24 Assembly seats of Jammu and Kashmir was held on September 18 and voter turnout was recorded at 61.38 per cent.

The campaigning for the second phase election concluded on Monday and voting in 26 Assembly seats will be held on Wednesday.