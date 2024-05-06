BJP will transform growth trajectory of Odisha: PM Modi



New Delhi: Emphasising that his government remains committed to the vision of ‘Developed Odisha – Developed India’, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday said that the people of Odisha see BJP as the “only party” that can fulfill their aspirations.

Addressing public rallies in Berhampur Nabarangpur, PM Modi insisted that a vote for the BJP will transform the growth trajectory of the state, as has been seen in Tripura, Uttar Pradesh, Assam, Chhattisgarh and many other states.

“I went to Berhampur and Nabarangpur not to seek votes for BJP but to invite people for the oath-taking ceremony of a BJP CM in Odisha in June. Odisha has given many years to BJD and Congress, yet the aspirations of people remained unfulfilled. Odisha is looking to the BJP with hope,” PM Modi posted on X after addressing the two rallies.

In his address, Prime Minister Modi said that Odisha needs a “double-engine government” and the ‘Sankalp Patra’ of the state BJP unit focuses on the region’s culture, tourism, and overall development.

“With BJD losing its sheen and Congress at a historic low, BJP is the only hope for the development of Odisha and India. Despite BJD-Congress ruling Odisha for 75 years it’s health and educational infra along with its culture and traditions is at a historic low,” he said in Berhampur.

Slamming the Congress and BJD, PM Modi added: “In Odisha, the Congress party ruled for nearly 50 years, followed by 25 years of BJD government. But what happened? Odisha has water, fertile land, a treasure trove of minerals beneath the ground, a long coastline, and trade centers like Berhampur. It’s a ‘Silk City’ and the food capital too. Here, there is history, heritage of culture as well. Every time I say what happened here despite such richness, the people of Odisha remained poor. The answer to this is the plunder by leaders of both Congress and then BJD.”

He mentioned that it was the BJP government that proudly appointed a daughter born in Odisha – President Droupadi Murmu – to the highest position in the country.

“When a BJP Chief Minister, rooted in Odia culture, leads Odisha, your issues will be promptly addressed. I have seen how the people of Odisha have transformed Surat. Therefore, I believe that the development of Odisha will continue,” said PM Modi.

In his rallies, Prime Minister Modi also spoke on further harnessing the oceanic potential of Odisha by strengthening the coastal economy.

“Odisha has been a large beneficiary for the ‘Sagarmala Yojana’. Now, the Odisha BJP has also resolved to bring Odisha among the top three tourism states in the country. This will provide new employment opportunities for the youth here,” he said.