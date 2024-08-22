BJP’s actions forcing K’taka Guv to travel in bulletproof car: Home Minister

Bengaluru: Karnataka Home Minister G Parameshwara on Thursday stated that the actions of the BJP in the state had compelled Governor Thaawar Chand Gehlot to switch to a bulletproof car.

Answering a question by the media in this regard, Home Minister Parameshwara stated, “We do not know about any threat to him. The Governor has shared his threat perception and security has been given to him as per his entitlement.”

When asked about the BJP’s charge that the government had failed to ensure security for the Governor, HM Parameshwara maintained that the government had provided him adequate security.

“The BJP has created a situation in the state. The actions of the BJP leaders have brought about this situation where the Governor has to move around in a bulletproof vehicle,” he stated.

Commenting on the statewide protests by the BJP on Thursday condemning the Congress leaders’ derogatory statements and demanding the resignation of Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, HM Parameshwara underlined, “There is no question of Chief Minister Siddaramaiah tendering his resignation and there is no need for it.”

When asked about allegations regarding tampering with the CM’s wife’s letter to the Mysuru Urban Development Authority (MUDA) allegedly by Minister of Urban Development Byrathi Suresh, he said that a statement had already been made in this regard and if necessary, the Special Investigation Team (SIT) would look into it.

“The SIT will look into the various statements being made with regards to the MUDA case. The single Bench Commission headed by retired Justice PN Desai has begun its investigation. Any information in this direction should be handed over to the Commission. Instead of issuing statements in the media and creating confusion let them approach the Commission. Anyone can approach the commission to make submissions,” he stated.

When asked about Union Minister HD Kumaraswamy’s challenge that even if hundred CM Siddaramaiah’s emerge they can’t arrest him, HM Parameshwara said, “There are provisions in the law to arrest any person. There is no need for 100 or 200 people.”

Answering a question, HM Parameshwara stated that the government would look into the recommendations of the Justice John Michael Cunha Commission formed to look into the irregularities by the then BJP government in the state during the Covid pandemic.

“If there is a recommendation of initiation of criminal proceedings, the government will look into it,” HM Parameshwara concluded.