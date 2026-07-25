BJP’s C.T. Ravi accused of hate speech over NEET protests; FIR lodged against MLC

Bengaluru: Karnataka Police have registered an FIR against BJP MLC, C.T. Ravi, on Saturday for allegedly delivering a hate speech while commenting on the NEET paper leak protests held across the country and in the national Capital.

Meanwhile, the Karnataka State Muslim Federation has urged the government to take action against Ravi for dragging communal issues into the NEET controversy.

The Chikkamagaluru Town Police registered the FIR following directions from the Principal Civil Judge and Chief Judicial Magistrate (CJM) Court in Chikkamagaluru.

The FIR has been registered under Section 353(2) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS). The complaint was filed by Mudassir Pasha, president of Jamia Masjid in Chikkamagaluru.

According to the FIR, while addressing a gathering after a protest march organised by the Youth for Nation organisation in Chikkamagaluru, Ravi allegedly said, “What is the connection between a mulla and the NEET examination? A mulla, who is completely illiterate, comes and participates in a NEET protest.”

Ravi further allegedly stated, “They are demanding the resignations of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan and Prime Minister Narendra Modi. I want to ask these illiterate people: What is the connection between the NEET question paper leak and the CAA and NRC? Anti-national elements and members of the ‘tukde tukde gang’ who oppose the CAA and NRC are participating in these protests and delivering speeches.”

He also reportedly asked the gathering, “Do you know who these people in the ‘tukde tukde gang’ are? They are the same people who raised the slogan, ‘Bharat tere tukde honge, Insha Allah, Insha Allah.'”

The complainant stated that he came across Ravi’s remarks on social media and stated that the BJP leader was attempting to spread hatred between communities, specifically targeting the Muslim community. He further stated that the statements were intended to disturb peace and communal harmony and sought legal action against Ravi.

Meanwhile, Suhail Maroor, media coordinator of the Karnataka State Muslim Federation, demanded Ravi’s immediate arrest over his alleged provocative remarks against religious leaders.

In a statement, the Federation said that the Union government has been rattled by the protests led by the younger generation over the NEET paper leak issue. It alleged that BJP leaders were, as usual, attempting to communalise the matter by targeting Muslims. Under these circumstances, Ravi’s remarks were inappropriate and undignified, the Federation stated.