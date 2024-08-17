BJP’s Mysuru foot march a success: K’taka LoP Ashoka hails Guv’s decision on probe against CM

Bengaluru: The BJP on Saturday attributed the Governor’s approval for investigation against Chief Minister Siddaramaiah in the alleged irregularities in the Mysuru Urban Development Authority (MUDA) to its eight-day foot march to Mysuru over the issue.

Speaking at a press conference on Saturday, Leader of Opposition (LoP) in the Karnataka Assembly, R Ashoka stated that the BJP was not fighting against any individual but to bring illegal activities to light and punish the guilty.

“The truth needs to be known. There are 86,000 people waiting for land allotment in Mysuru city. They will get justice through this investigation,” the senior BJP leader added.

“The BJP is not destabilising the Congress government. If Congress party legislators defect, we are not responsible for that,” he professed.

“Chief Minister Siddaramaiah has been unable to provide clarity on the MUDA scam. He should have addressed the confusion among the people by taking a stance in the Assembly. By avoiding this, it has become clear to everyone that there is something amiss.

“At every stage, CM Siddaramaiah’s interference has been evident. The use of his office’s influence in de-notification and land conversion shows his involvement. Given all this, it is proven that this is a major scam,” LoP Ashoka alleged.

“It makes no sense for the Congress to engage in politics of hatred now. Our demands are for the Chief Minister to resign, for a CBI investigation, and to recover all illegal land allotments. We insist that justice should be served to those who were deprived of their rights,” Ashoka maintained.

“When senior BJP leader, BS Yediyurappa was Chief Minister, the then-Governor allowed an investigation based on a private complaint against him. If Congress accepts that as a valid process, will they acknowledge the same now? The Chief Minister should resign on moral grounds.

“Siddaramaiah should follow the same path as Yediyurappa. The Governor is part of the government. If Congress protests against him, it would be a disrespect to the Constitution,” he stated.



