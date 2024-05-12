BJP’s plan to topple AAP govts in Delhi, Punjab failed miserably: Arvind Kejriwal



New Delhi: Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, for the first time after his release from Tihar jail, met his party MLAs at his official residence on Sunday and hit out at Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) saying that BJP’s plan to topple AAP governments in Delhi and Punjab has failed miserably.

“They couldn’t topple the Delhi government. They couldn’t break our MLAs. They couldn’t dent the Punjab government. Their entire plan failed,” the Delhi Chief Minister said while addressing the AAP legislators.

“In Tihar Jail, I kept hearing about you all. I used to talk to the staff and security guards inside the jail. They gave me updates on every MLA. I was worried that my absence might disrupt our work but you all have done a great job,” said Kejriwal.

He said that Sunita Kejriwal, Delhi ministers Saurabh Bharadwaj and Atishi and Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann used to come to meet him and he used to inquire from them about the various works in Delhi.

“Before my arrest, BJP members used to meet me. They told me that after my arrest, they would break our party, overthrow the government in Delhi, and take AAP MLAs and Bhagwant Mann with them by all means. But it turned out the opposite. After my arrest, our party came together in a much stronger way,” he said.

He said that the entire political narrative of the country was against the AAP party but as the party members stood together they could not dent the party.

“The biggest congratulations for this goes to you all. I have also come to know that they tried to contact you and break you in every possible manner. But you all stood firm,” the Delhi Chief Minister told MLAs.

He also told his MLAs that he has to go back to jail on June 2 and they all should take care of the party once he is lodged back in jail.

On Friday, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, who was lodged in Tihar jail in the alleged excise scam, was released after 40 days hours after the Supreme Court granted him interim bail till June 1.