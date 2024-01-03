BJP’s protest over Kar Sevaks’ arrest’ just for politics’: Siddaramaiah

Bengaluru: Criticising the BJP, Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Wednesday said the saffron party has been protesting against the arrest of Kar Sevaks in Hubballi “just for politics”.

“Our government will not indulge in the politics of hatred,” he said while interacting with the media.

Reacting to the BJP’s protest regarding the arrest of Kar Sevakas in Hubballi, the CM said that the BJP is protesting, seeking protection for the culprits and not punishment.

“This question should be asked by the media to the BJP. Action is being taken only against those who have committed the crime. No legal action will be taken against the innocent. I will not answer criticisms and doubts,” he said.

Meanwhile, responding to the media’s query on the purpose of his visit to Delhi, he said that he would be visiting the national capital as party leaders are likely to hold an important meeting regarding the upcoming Lok Sabha elections.

“The BJP’s protest is not against our government but against the country’s law and constitution,” he opined.