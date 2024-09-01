BJP’s R.P. Singh claims Delhiites ‘exhausted’ with Kejriwal government

Jammu: As Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leaders and workers ramp up their door-to-door campaign, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) argues that this political effort will be ineffective, as Delhi residents have already witnessed the shortcomings of the government led by the Arvind Kejriwal-led party.

In an exclusive interview with IANS on Sunday, R.P. Singh, the BJP’s national spokesperson, came down heavily on Delhi’s AAP government and Chief Minister Kejriwal.

Singh asserted that the people of Delhi are frustrated with Kejriwal’s administration. He cited a popular Hindi proverb, “Kaath ki handi do baar galti se chadh gayi, teesri baar nahi chadhegi”, suggesting that while AAP may have managed to form a government twice by chance, it will not succeed in winning Delhi elections a third time.

Singh noted that AAP members are running a “door-to-door” campaign in Delhi but questioned its effectiveness of the same.

“The people of Delhi have witnessed the complete mismanagement of the national capital. When it rained, children drowned; roads were broken; and during the summer, there was a shortage of drinking water. With winter approaching, pollution will cause more problems. The Delhi government has completely failed,” he claimed.

“The people of Delhi are frustrated and have resolved to remove this government,” he added.

The BJP spokesperson’s remarks gained added significance against the backdrop of the “Padyatra” being led by former Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia. Following his release from Tihar Jail, Sisodia has been touring various localities in the national capital, reaching out to voters and promoting the message that AAP’s popularity is increasing. The BJP has repeatedly countered these claims, asserting that the reality projected by AAP does not align with the actual situation.

Meanwhile, political leaders are converging in Jammu and Kashmir in view of the upcoming elections. The electoral process in the valley will be held in three phases: the first on September 18, the second on September 25, and the final phase on October 1. Results will be out after the counting of votes on October 8. This will mark the first Assembly election in the region since the abrogation of Article 370.