Blackmailed by ex-lover: Teacher who represented K’taka at national level, kills self

Gadag: An incident involving a physical education teacher and national-level Kabaddi player who died by suicide after being unable to bear harassment and blackmail by her ex-lover, came to light from Gadag district in Karnataka on Monday.

The deceased has been identified as 29-year-old Saira Banu Nadaf, a resident of Asundi village near Gadag city.

Her family had arranged her marriage, and the wedding was scheduled to take place on May 8.

Saira Banu has left a death note and stated that she was harassed and blackmailed by her former lover.

The death note stated, “The mistake I made that led to my death is that I loved a boy named Mailari. We broke up five years ago. But about a month ago, we met again — he messaged me on Instagram.

“After that, he celebrated my birthday. He had given me his word, saying, ‘I will always take care of you and never let any trouble come to you.’ But now, he is harassing me using my photos and videos. That is why I have decided to end my life. My only request is that my father and mother should not be troubled in any way. Please forgive me.”

Women’s rights organisations, upon learning about the incident, have taken the matter seriously and demanded strict legal action against those involved in blackmail.

They demanded that in the name of love, women are repeatedly being victimised and this is an issue that requires urgent intervention.

According to the police, Saira Banu was in a relationship with a man named Mailari. After their break-up, she agreed to get married to another man chosen by her family.

Her parents had fixed her wedding date, and the celebrations had already begun. When all the family members had gone out for wedding shopping, the victim died by suicide by hanging herself at her residence on Sunday.

Saira Banu was the pillar of support for her family. She worked as a physical education teacher and was a talented sportswoman. She had represented Karnataka at the national level in Kabaddi and had won several medals.

The former lover, Mylari, had allegedly blackmailed her, threatening to leak their photos and videos on social media.

As the wedding date approached, he intensified the harassment. Fearing the consequences and concerned about her family’s honour, the victim took the extreme step.

Saira Banu’s family has demanded that Mylari be given the death penalty.

The Gadag Rural Police have registered a case and launched a manhunt for the accused.



